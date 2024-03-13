'The Fall Guy' raises the roof at SXSW world premiere

“Don't worry, I won't sing – I promise,” she smiled Scapegoat star Ryan Gosling at a packed Paramount Theater in Austin on Tuesday night.

He immediately earned an instant array of “awws” and “boos” at the world premiere of the title at SXSW. That's not a bad thing: a number of people still enjoyed his Oscar-nominated performance of the song “I'm Just Ken.”

Similar to Amazon MGM road house, This fire-crashing, car-crashing film played to loud laughter and cheers tonight. The start of summer during the first weekend in May is missing a Marvel movie, but, wow, this action movie based on the popular 80s TV show is a great backup plan.

“I want to say I'm Ryan Gosling and I did almost none of my own stunts in this movie,” he said to huge cheers.

Gosling paid tribute to stuntman Logan Holiday, who broke the Guinness World Record for the most number of takes in this film. “Eight and a half laps,” Gosling explained to great laughter. “There's a moment in the movie where he ties me to a stunt he's about to do, and after that happens, I get out of the car and he pats me on the back for a stunt he's just done.”

“How ridiculous is this?!” He said.

“It's an opportunity to finally recognize stunt actors and the incredible contribution they make to films,” Gosling said.

“We hope this reflects the amount the crew is offering,” the actor said during the Q&A session following the film's screening.

Scapegoat Director David Leitch said that Gosling was brought in very early, and that the film was a “love letter to stuntmen.” The investigation part of the plot was always there, but the element of a love story between Gosling's character and Emily Blunt was added.

Leach asked how the audience was enjoying the romantic part of the story and the house going crazy.

“This movie is very personal to me, as I was a stunt actor for 20 years, and it's amazing that Ryan (Gosling) can bring that to life,” Leitch said.

SXSW is a special place for Leitch: it had its world premiere in 2017 atomic blonde, which grossed $51 million at the domestic box office in late summer and $100 million worldwide.