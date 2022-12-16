What we learned from the Harry and Meghan documentary, Part 2

LONDON — The second and final installment of “Harry and Meghan,” Netflix’s highly anticipated documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was released on Thursday, capping a week in which the couple’s personal lives were once again in the spotlight.

The first three episodes of the series, released last week, explored the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, their ongoing battle with the media, her difficult family connections and more. Three more episodes were released on Thursday.

Love them, hate them, or simply can’t live without them, people follow. The first batch of episodes received 81.5 million hours watched, the most of any documentary in its premiere week. Netflix said on Tuesday. The streaming platform added that more than 28 million households watched at least part of the first set of episodes in the first four days of its release.

Episode four begins at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018 and quickly addresses a number of issues, including Meghan’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, the barrage of negative headlines she has faced and her mental health challenges.