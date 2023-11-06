November 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The ‘Friends’ guest star says she and Matthew Perry rehearsed a fateful scene that got him eliminated.

The ‘Friends’ guest star says she and Matthew Perry rehearsed a fateful scene that got him eliminated.

Roxanne Bacchus November 6, 2023 2 min read

a “friends“The guest star whose character had an affair with him Matthew PerryPerry’s team Chandler Bing said Perry canceled the scene the day before it was filmed. (Watch the video below.)

“I was told that [Perry] “He went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica, and maybe he was right,” Lisa Cash said He told TMZ In an interview published early Monday. “Maybe that would have changed the course of the show and its character.”

Cash said they fully rehearsed the scene for the 1999 episode, which takes place in Las Vegas. After Chandler and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) have a fight, Chandler alone has to order room service and call the valet, with Cash playing his part, so that they have a tryst.

Cash was grateful to eventually be given a lesser role as a flight attendant, but said she wondered how her original role would impact her career. “It would have been a game-changer,” she added.

To date, Cash has scored a total of 18 screen credits, According to IMDbbut the breakup of one of the most famous couples in sitcom history likely gave it its bad reputation.

However, she remembers her time working with Perry fondly.

“I was new to the industry, and it would have been really scary for me – like season five of Friends, and a scene with Matthew Perry!” She told TMZ. “But I felt very comfortable, and he was really likable and welcoming and made me feel at ease… It was really fun to do the scene with him.”

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. HuffPost has reached out to the producers of Friends for comment.

Here’s Cash as a flight attendant:

Related…

See also  Hulk Hogan's reaction to the death of the Iron Sheik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Gauri Khan lead celebs at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

November 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Carolyn Bessette reportedly had a rebellious reaction to one of JFK Jr.’s party bases

November 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Captain Jason and Aisha talk about sexual assault episodes at BravoCon

November 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

The ‘Friends’ guest star says she and Matthew Perry rehearsed a fateful scene that got him eliminated.

November 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Astronomers have just discovered a radio signal that is 8 billion years old

November 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has gutsy performance in win over Cowboys – NBC Sports Philadelphia

November 6, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Portable consoles are the future of gaming

November 6, 2023 Len Houle