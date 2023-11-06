The ‘Friends’ guest star says she and Matthew Perry rehearsed a fateful scene that got him eliminated.

a “friends“The guest star whose character had an affair with him Matthew PerryPerry’s team Chandler Bing said Perry canceled the scene the day before it was filmed. (Watch the video below.)

“I was told that [Perry] “He went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica, and maybe he was right,” Lisa Cash said He told TMZ In an interview published early Monday. “Maybe that would have changed the course of the show and its character.”

Cash said they fully rehearsed the scene for the 1999 episode, which takes place in Las Vegas. After Chandler and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) have a fight, Chandler alone has to order room service and call the valet, with Cash playing his part, so that they have a tryst.

Cash was grateful to eventually be given a lesser role as a flight attendant, but said she wondered how her original role would impact her career. “It would have been a game-changer,” she added.

To date, Cash has scored a total of 18 screen credits, According to IMDbbut the breakup of one of the most famous couples in sitcom history likely gave it its bad reputation.

However, she remembers her time working with Perry fondly.

“I was new to the industry, and it would have been really scary for me – like season five of Friends, and a scene with Matthew Perry!” She told TMZ. “But I felt very comfortable, and he was really likable and welcoming and made me feel at ease… It was really fun to do the scene with him.”

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. HuffPost has reached out to the producers of Friends for comment.

Here’s Cash as a flight attendant:

