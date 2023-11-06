Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Gauri Khan lead celebs at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan and others at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

New Delhi:

Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered under one roof for a Diwali bash hosted by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The stars put on their best fashion as they turned up for the bash on Sunday evening at the designer’s residence in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an absolute beauty as she attended the event wearing a red sharara. Superstar Salman Khan, whose film TEger 3 All set for a Diwali release on November 12, he attended the Diwali party last night looking his best. Designer and producer Gauri Khan was spotted posing for the paparazzi wearing a stunning white saree. But her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan missed the party. Veteran actress Rekha stepped out in another gorgeous saree for the event and stole the show with her vibrant smile as she posed for the cameras.

Here’s a look at their OOTN:

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party was nothing less than a star-studded event as some of Bollywood’s most popular couples turned up for the event looking their best. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, who got married earlier this year, attended the ceremony wearing traditional outfits. While Kiara dazzled in her Diwali look in a beautiful mustard lehenga, her husband Siddharth complemented it with a black embroidered kurta. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were seen in outfits in shades of blue and looked beautiful as they showed off their big smiles. Other couples who graced the event included Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar. Actress Madhuri Dixit was also photographed on the red carpet posing with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, in color-coordinated outfits.

Adding more magic to the party were Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied to the party by her sister Anshula Kapoor. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while Sara Ali Khan stole hearts in a light pink traditional outfit. Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a velvet outfit while Kriti Sanon raised the temperature in a beautiful blue saree.

Besides Kriti, many young actresses chose to wear sarees on the big night. Pooja Hegde and Navya Naveli Nanda looked red hot in their drapes while Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanya Malhotra and Alaya F opted for more subtle shades.

Bollywood’s newest couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were also seen at the party, as was the beautiful mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Isha Thadani.

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor made a grand presence at the party wearing kurtas and both looked equally stylish. Saif Ali Khan’s son and actress Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, appeared at the party in a white kurta.

The guests also included Nusrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh, Sonali Bendre, Sakshi Dhoni and many more.