Carolyn Bessette reportedly had a rebellious reaction to one of JFK Jr.’s party bases



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The legendary love story between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Full of twists and turns and emotion, of course, Fighting. They were truly the definition of a twin flame, they fought hard, and loved even harder. While Bissette and Kennedy met in 1994, they had actually met years earlier, but JFK Jr. was still with his ex Daryl Hannah at the time. However, there was something about Caroline.

More from SheKnows

In 1994, he began pursuing her romantically, but she kept saying “no” (which he allegedly never did). After some persistence, they started dating, but he reportedly became frustrated with her Free spirit, rebellious nature. This mysterious rebellion did not stop, even months before their wedding.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. GT.

Rosemary Terenzio, former personal assistant to John Kennedy Jr., said in her book: The fairy tale stopped On March 11, 1996, Bessette blatantly ignored one of JFK Jr.’s party rules.

Click here to read the full article.

Even today, Bisset is known for her elegant, simple and dark style. He was always seen in black. So when it came time for the magazine honoring George Kennedy Jr., everyone was asked not to wear black.

Bisset’s response? She was wearing black anyway, and is said to have said with a laugh: “Fuck, I don’t care. I don’t work for George. I can wear black.”

I did so, as you can see in the image below:

P 284793 06: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in New York City, New York, March 11, 1996. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Communication Agency)

As mentioned earlier, Bissette and Kennedy They met again in 1992, but did not start dating until 1994. They later married in September 1996, and were together until their tragic deaths in 1999 while flying to Martha’s Vineyard.

Not defined

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Ronald Nancy Reagan The best presidential love stories in US history

Better than SheKnows

Subscribe to SheKnows Newsletter.

To get the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.