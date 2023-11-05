Captain Jason and Aisha talk about sexual assault episodes at BravoCon

Any of us should be very lucky in life to have Andy Cohen as our wingman.

Two cents of the Grand Popah of Bravo joking about the setup below deck: down under Captain jason chambers with any of the real housewives single or Vanderpump Rules The stars on the network peaked when Cohen became a sentient version of Tinder at BravoCon on Friday night.

At the taping of the network’s award show The Bravos, Chambers was perhaps the Bravos who had the most screen time, outside of Cohen. At the show — which, it must be said, was the stupidest and most fun industry event this writer has ever attended — Chambers’ single status was a major topic of conversation. (Something that will excite any eligible bachelorette who saw Chambers in “Parrot Smugglers” last season.)

First, Cohen showed off Chambers to Bravo’s top single ladies, including The Real Housewives of New Yorkbryn whitfield, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais, W Vanderpump RulesLala Kent. When Chambers introduced L Ronnie alum Sonja Morgan, kicked her leg high in the air, prompting Cohen to wonder who was on “snatch guard” duty that night.

When Cohen asked, later in the evening, whether the audience “agreed or disagreed” that Chambers would be lucky at BravoCon, Morgan turned around to give the audience a very enthusiastic “yes.”

It’s all silly fun, Chambers told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed the morning after The Bravos taped in Las Vegas. It also embodies the push-pull style that has defined Bravo lately. While Chambers’ thirst is a very cynical aspect of his presence on the network, his role in shepherding the network to a more progressive place is also a cynical one.

Chambers and him below deck: down under Chief flight attendant Aisha Scott has received huge praise for how they handled a horrific sexual assault incident which occurred while two crew members were drunk. An accurate depiction of how the crew, led by Chambers and Scott, moved quickly to address the matter had never been seen before on a reality show, which was surprising for a genre that encourages, some say, lewd behavior.

So, while Obsessed was at BravoCon, we spoke with Chambers and Scott about those two conflicting tumultuous experiences — Chambers’ hotness and the reaction to those episodes — and what it’s like to be at a fan event with the tonal strike of talking about both.

I’ve never seen someone rooting so hard for someone to have sex like Andy Cohen did to you last night.

the rooms: You have to enjoy it. As you know, we are working. I’m a yacht captain. I have things to do. But this is the second BravoCon I’ve been to. It’s part of the entertainment. It’s a fun thing. It’s Andy’s thing. I find that very funny. I’m not that cruel. Let’s have fun!

Aisha, how do you feel when everyone talks about sleeping with your boss?

Scott: It’s very entertaining. Yes, I respect Jason a lot. He’s my boss in the workplace. But he’s like my brother, you know? So it’s nice to pester my brother all weekend long.

It must be a really weird experience to be at BravoCon this year. I’ve heard a lot of people ask you about those sexual assault episodes Below deckAnd then you also have this really funny experience of being here with people celebrating the show and trying to get Jason.

the rooms: I think that’s part of what we do. This is a reality show, filming us in action. But then there’s the episodic side of it. And with that comes the audience. And with that comes the press. And with that comes some situations that we need to express and be able to continue talking about. We are here for a short moment. Let’s be positive about the outcome of what happened and tell everyone.

Scott: It’s just a great opportunity for us to continue to set a precedent and spread some really positive messages. Yes.

Do you remember how you felt when you first watched the episode?

Scott: I really got goosebumps while watching it. I felt a little uncomfortable watching it. Because I did too much to prevent anything from happening. While watching it, I once again felt like I had failed her in some way. I saw something start to happen. So I definitely felt a little uncomfortable watching it. But I was very grateful for the messaging that we were standing up for what needed to happen in this situation.

And Jason, you didn’t see those things that Aisha was doing to try to prevent this incident from happening beforehand. How did you feel when you saw that in the episode?

the rooms: In the first season, I was told that I was too friendly and not a leader. Season 2 I’m still bringing the same game. this is me. Being a captain like this allows me to connect with my crew and understand them. So when she came to me, I knew I had to take action. And I wanted to get a good night’s sleep and talk about it the next morning. Looking back, we certainly made the right steps. And I’m so glad I didn’t react or let it escalate and take verbal action. I just played it. I’ve thought about it and thought about everyone involved and I still do, and I hope everyone learns from it and becomes a better person.

Scott: It’s amazing that you believe me. I came knocking at the door at two in the morning. He sent someone over the boat based on my word alone. I think that says a lot about the respect we have in our relationship.