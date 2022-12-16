Jin Shah skips ‘RHOSLC’ reunion show before sentencing in fraud case

Modernization
9:41 a.m. PT – Jin Shah She just talked about her absence, saying at first that she wasn’t invited to the reunion, but the heads of the show changed their minds a couple of weeks ago – they demanded she come.
She says, “I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing injunction, I would not be in a position to discuss anything relating to my legal case or the judgment. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this story.”
She continues, “This expectation has no concern for me or the well-being of my family; therefore, under legal advice, I will not attend the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life – my family.”
Jin Shah The no-show was due to a taping of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” meetup… TMZ has learned.
Production sources tell us the RHOSLC stars are filming the show on Friday in NYC, but Jen skipped out despite being invited to join her costars and co-stars. Andy Cohen.
We’re told the reunion show is still moving forward without Jen… It’s Hollywood, after all, and the show has to go on. Our sources say Lisa BarlowAnd the Meredith MarksAnd the Heather Jay And the Whitney Rose with Andy.
Jane has other things on her mind these days…she’s waiting for a ruling in her federal case next guilt For conspiracy to commit wire fraud. she was Arrested Again in March 2021 and next month a judge will decide her fate – she faces up to 14 years.
By not showing up, Jane is also avoiding questions about her fake designer bag collection… As we told you first, Feds set Tons of Jane’s possessions when customers I raided her houseincluding more than 30 imitation fancy bags and about 40 simulated fancy bling.
Jen appears to be home in Utah, hanging out with family… far from taping a reunion show.
