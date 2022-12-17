Kate Winslet addresses Leonardo DiCaprio’s death scene in ‘Titanic’

‘Titanic’ star Kate Winslet has opened up about whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character will survive in the end.

“I actually don’t think we would have survived if we had come through that door,” she said.

She also addressed critics who felt she was “too fat” in the 25-year-old movie.

loading Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.



Download the app



It’s one of the biggest questions in cinematic history: Can Jack survive at the end of Titanic?

It’s been 25 years since viewers first witnessed the shocking death of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in James Cameron’s saga, and actress Kate Winslet is finally talking about whether she can live.

If you’re not familiar with the ending, let’s go back. The box office sensation ends with Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet) surviving the sinking of the Titanic. But in the icy waters, Rose is perched on a broken door. Jack, unable to climb up either, stays in the water and hangs over the edge of a door – eventually freezing to death.

Since then, the question has always been whether Jack will survive.

Podcast host Josh Horowitz asked the “happy, sad, confused” DiCaprio question while the actor was doing a press for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” but only got a “no comment” from the star.

Recently, Horowitz tried his luck with Winslet while she was promoting “Avatar: The Way of Water” and struck gold after showing off DiCaprio’s flippant response.

Winslet said at first before giving a well thought out answer after explaining that she has an “understanding of water” of all water activities she does from kayaking to scuba diving.

“If you put two adults on a stand-up paddle board, it immediately becomes very unstable,” she explained. “So the reality is, it was a door. I have to be honest, I don’t actually think we would have survived if we had gotten through that door. I think it would have been decent but it would have turned over. It wouldn’t have been a sustainable idea.”

“You heard it here for the first time,” Winslet concluded. “Yeah, he could have put him on that door but he wouldn’t have stayed afloat.”

“Titanic”.

Paramount Pictures





But Winslet wasn’t done. She then lashed out at those who had made lewd comments about her weight over the years, hinting that this was why Jack wasn’t floating with her.

“Obviously I was very fat,” she said, looking into the camera.

“Isn’t that terrible?” she told Horowitz. “Why were they so mean to me? I wasn’t even fat.”

“If I could turn back the clock,” she said, “I would have used my voice in a completely different way.” I would reply, “Don’t you dare treat me like that.” I am a young woman. My body is changing. I think about it. I am very insecure. I’m terrified. Don’t make this any harder than it already is. This is bullying and, in fact, borderline offensive.”