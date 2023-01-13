Amanda Seyfried, Evan Rachel Wood’s “Thelma & Louise” Musical Workshop

when Amanda She won a Golden Globe on Tuesday night, she wasn’t at the Beverly Hills Ballroom for being “deep in the process of creating a new musical” — and now we might know what that is. Insiders say variety that Seyfried has taken part in a workshop on the musical version of “Thelma & Louise”. There is talk about that too Evan Rachel Wood Join Seyfried on the project.

A musical called “Thelma & Louise” has been in the works since at least 2021 with the film’s screenwriter, Callie Khoury, attached and writing the book with Haley Feiffer, as well as indie singer-songwriter Neko Case creating the score. Scott Dillman serves as Producer.

Reports in 2021 indicated that theater director Tripp Coleman (“Six Degrees of Separation”) was also on board to helm the musical adaptation of the popular 1991 film, which starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, and won Khouri an Academy Award for Best Writing and Screenplay. Written directly for the screen. (The film, which earned six Oscar nominations, is famous for being Brad Pitt’s first major project.)

On Tuesday, Seyfried won a Globe for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, which earned her the statue for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. In September, she won an Emmy Award for the role.

During the Globes, presenters and “Yellowstone” stars Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser, who announced Seyfried’s cast, said the star wasn’t in attendance because she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical,” prompting chatter online about exactly, what. have in the works.

On Wednesday, Seyfried posted a video to Instagram confirming the reason for her absence without specifying that it was for “Thelma & Louise: The Musical.”

“I’m in New York,” Seyfried said. “I was on FaceTime with my ‘Dropout’ team, my amazing ‘Dropout’ team that was the reason I got this award. It’s a real honor to be a part of that. I had to miss it because I’m doing something magical and musical. So I’m finally going to do something I’ve never done.” That’s all I can say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it takes a lot of work. It’s more fun, and it was a great night. So instead of any acceptance speech, I’m going to say my thanks to all my ‘dropouts’ and my family.”

Seyfried’s previous musical experience includes starring in both “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia 2,” leading some to speculate this week that she may be working on a third installment of the ABBA franchise. Meanwhile, Wood is also no stranger to singing, having sung in the Beatles-themed musical “Across the Universe” and sung as Anna and Elsa’s mother in “Frozen 2.”