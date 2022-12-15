Kim Kardashian honors her nephew Mason Disick’s 13th birthday with a rare snapshot

Kim Kardashian didn’t let the day end before wishing her eldest nephew Mason Disick a happy 13th birthday.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram Stories to upload a photo of the two standing back-to-back, proving that Mason has outgrown Kim’s 5foot2inch frame.

She wrote above the photo, “The day has come where you are taller [than] I am now.’

In the photo, the proud aunt was wearing a gray jacquard robe with black sunglasses and a black backpack slung over her shoulders.

Mason wore a backpack as well, along with gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt while wearing a sweatshirt.

The entrepreneur was spotted with the platinum blonde locks she’s rocked throughout the year and the youngster sported a mushroom-style shag haircut.

In the post, Kim added, “I just love who you are and I’m so proud of you, Mason.” Welcome to the teenage years. happy birthday.’

Reign, the second son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, shares a birthday with his older brother.

The boys were born on December 13 but are five years apart, and Rin is now eight.

Their sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, turned ten years old in July.

Oh boy: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s sons had birthdays on Wednesday. He was seen with Mason who is now 13 years old

The POOSH founder’s family took to Instagram to wish the boys well.

Momager Kris Jenner — whom the kids call Lovey — was the first to post.

“Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandchildren, Mason and Ren!” she wrote in her caption as she shared several throwback photos.

“Mason, you are my eldest grandchild, and I am so proud of you every single day!

Thanks Chris: They were both born on December 13th but are five years apart

Her second son: Courtney was seen with Reign, who just turned eight

“You have grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you.”

Then she turned her attention to the younger boy.

Ahed, you are the funniest!!!! You are a special person with many sides to your personality!!! I noticed.

“Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, very intelligent, very talented in many ways and a special magical part of our family…

It is amazing that you were born on the same day!!!! After five years!!!!

You are the best children, grandchildren, brothers, nephews and friends of all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Luffy Xoxo.

THE LITTLE BABY: The POOSH founder’s family took to Instagram to wish the boys well

This comes after Courtney said she is finally getting her energy back ten months after stopping IVF treatment.

The reality TV star was trying to grow her family by having a baby with new husband Travis Parker, and they embarked on a grueling regimen of fertility treatments in an effort to conceive.

They broke up earlier this year and now she says she’s feeling like herself again.

In an Instagram post, the mother-of-three wrote, “I’m finally starting to get my energy back after 10 months off IVF. For everyone else going through it, it just gets better!

She shared the message along with a photo of herself on the treadmill – suggesting she feels ready to exercise again.