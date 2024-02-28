Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks leaked ahead of rumored July

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone appears to have been leaked in unofficial renders published on Wednesday by Smart Breaks And On leaks, giving us our first look at the company's latest foldable phone. The images show a squared-off design more in line with the recently launched Galaxy S24 Ultra, with squared-off edges instead of the smooth, rounded edges that adorn the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

according to Smart BreaksThe Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm (about 6 x 5.2 x 0.2 inches) when unfolded, making it slightly shorter and wider than its predecessor. The inner screen is reportedly 7.6 inches diagonally, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6's front cover screen is about 6.2 inches.

Otherwise, the images depict the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with many of the same design elements as the current Galaxy Z Fold 5, such as the familiar triple camera system on the back. Three microphones and a speaker grille can be seen at the top of the device, with another microphone, speaker grille, and USB-C port at the bottom. Likewise, the volume controls and power button are still on the right side, and the SIM card slot is on the left.

Samsung did not announce the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, however Smart Breaks The device is expected to run on the Galaxy's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with a choice of 12GB and 16GB memory options and 1TB storage capacity. The two screens are likely to be OLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Smart Breaks The triple camera system is also expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. See also Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Specs Comparison

We won't know for sure until Samsung provides some official information, which seems to be increasing Possible It will happen at the Unpacked event in July which will supposedly include the launch of the Galaxy Ring.

