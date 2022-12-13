Binary Haze Interactive and Adglobe Announce Strategy RPG Redemption Reapers for PS4, Switch and PC

posted by Interactive Binary Haze and developer Adglobe announce RPG strategy redemption reapers for Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer (steam). It will launch in February 2023 with English and Japanese voiceover options, and support for English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (simplified and traditional), and Korean.

Here is an overview of the game, via Binary Haze Interactive:

redemption reapers It is brought to life by leading figures in the industry, including Tactical RPG Veteran Masayuki Horikawa (fire emblem Series Director and Scenario/Level Designer; Kingdom Hearts III planning), plus a star-studded voice cast including Kyle McCarley (13 Guardians: Aegis RimAnd the Yoke: Automata), Allegra Clark (Apex LegendsAnd the Dragon Age: Inquisition), David Lodge (Persona 5And the Final Fantasy Fifteenth), and Lucien Dodge (Fire Emblem: Three HousesAnd the legend of heroesCold steel lanes series). Hope fades across the land after the sudden appearance of the ruthless armies of the dead. Despite their brutal effectiveness, horrific forces descend upon civilizations, leaving destruction in the wake of their nightly raids. With entire nations falling to Mort’s onslaught, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, a group of mercenaries specializing in surprise tactics, unites to fight against the invading hordes. Lead the Ashen Hawk Brigade in tactical skirmishes on 3D maps. Use strategic moves, directing units across the battlefield before issuing orders to attack, defend or deploy skills through every turn. Overcome seemingly insurmountable odds by mastering sneak attacks to deal extra damage or powerful combo strikes from multiple brigade members.

Ensure that each member of the brigade is fit for the trials ahead by equipping the party with powerful equipment. Turn your hard-won spoils of victory into resources for crafting powerful weapons and armor. Upgrade skills to unlock combat abilities capable of transforming a group of underdogs into fearless heroes. Carve through the ages and unveil a gripping and ripe story about the struggles of wartime. Watch powerful moments unfold between members of the brigade during full-length audio clips (recorded in English and Japanese) as the fighters learn more about their allies and the world around them. Guide the Ashen Hawk Brigade’s rise from obscurity to folk heroes as the members grapple with their dark pasts as a deadly and despised organization dubbed the Faithless Reapers.

After success Ender Lillis“We aimed to approach a new genre perfect for sharing our love of dark fantasy stories,” said Hiroyuki Kobayashi, CEO of Binary Haze Interactive, in a press release. “redemption reapers“Tactical RPG combat and emotional storytelling combine for an unforgettable experience we can’t wait to share with the world in early 2023.”

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots in the Gallery.

Advertisement Trailer

Einglish

Japanese