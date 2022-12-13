December 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

PS5 video games for $29.99 each (including Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank)

PS5 video games for $29.99 each (including Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank)

Len Houle December 13, 2022 3 min read

After you drop $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you may find your coffers draining pretty quickly after realizing that a PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. Fortunately, like all video games, PS5 games eventually drop in price, no matter how good the games are. Games listed here very Good and now they are also the cheapest PS5 games out there.

The games listed below are PlayStation exclusive video games. Aside from Horizon Forbidden West, they are also PS5 exclusive titles, meaning they were built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5’s graphical power, while making no compromises to make them backwards compatible with older consoles.

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

demon souls

demon souls

return

return

For more deals, take a look at our daily deals of the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Microsoft Gaming CEO says Sony just wants to hurt Xbox

December 12, 2022 Len Houle
7 min read

They take jigsaw puzzles to infinity and beyond

December 12, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Type Arcade has announced its launch in 2023

December 12, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Ticketmaster says some Taylor Swift fans may be getting a second chance at securing tour tickets

December 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A wolf unexpectedly killed a human in 2009. Scientists now know why

December 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Christian Vasquez Twins agrees to a three-year deal

December 13, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

PS5 video games for $29.99 each (including Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank)

December 13, 2022 Len Houle