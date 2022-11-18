OG Splinter Cell launches for free as Ubisoft engages in reshaping concept art

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell It turns 20 this month, and in recognition of its anniversary, Ubisoft has uploaded a 20-minute video to YouTube with various developers talking about their experiences behind the multi-vision goggles of stealth killer Sam Fisher. Additionally, the Toronto studio behind the remake announced last year shared a few high-res “early concept art” images created for the game. Ubisoft is also offering the original 2002 game for free on PC through November 30th.

Endorsed by Tom Clancy’s thriller techno military novelist, splinter cell is a series of stealth games developed by various Ubisoft studios. You play Sam Fisher, a wetsuit-wearing NSA agent originally voiced by actor Michael Ironside who is tasked with surreptitiously assassinating targets in an effort to prevent the raging wars from breaking out. All in all, seven splinter cell Games have been produced, the last of which was in 2013 Black list. However, after nearly a decade of silence about whether or not Sam Fisher would fit in again to stifle some bad guys, Ubisoft finally quenched fans’ thirst, announcing in December 2021 that its Toronto team would helm a remake (not a remake) of the OG game.

Read more: creative splinter cell It is being renovated by Far Cry 6 developers

Ubisoft has been pretty quiet since that announcement – until now. in New blog post Posted on November 17, Ubisoft shared some early concept art for the remake, as well as a video showing developers working on the game. Ubisoft’s Director of Editorial Communications Youssef Majeed stated that this remake would “update” the themes of the original game and “rebuild it from the ground up”. At the end of the 20-minute video, the team outlines their vision for the remake, explaining how it will “lay the foundation for the franchise moving forward”.

“We want to give the player more opportunities to de-escalate some [in-game] said chief game designer Andy Schmoll. “Stealth is clearly a very important pillar for us, and we aim to incorporate modern design philosophies, improving on the minute-to-minute stealth gameplay that was so special in the original game.”

Ubisoft

Along with sharing some early concept artwork of the splinter cell Remake, Ubisoft also presents the original game, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell from 2002 for free on PC. You have to Pick up the game from the Ubisoft Store, but hey! Free is free, right? You have until November 30th to claim it for zero dollars.

G/O Media may earn a commission Relieve your holiday stress

The Delta 8 line by Vida Optima includes chewing gum, caramel, and fruit chews for comfort and relaxation. The gum and fruit chews in particular are higher strength – 25 mg of hemp-derived THC in each vegan bite.

Ubisoft has made it clear that the remake is still in an early stage of development, and no release date or launch platforms have been set yet. For now, all we can do is take a look at the concept art below and speculate as to what will happen: