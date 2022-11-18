November 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

OG Splinter Cell launches for free as Ubisoft engages in reshaping concept art

OG Splinter Cell launches for free as Ubisoft engages in reshaping concept art

Len Houle November 18, 2022 3 min read

Screenshot of Sam Fisher from Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, with his multi-vision goggles glowing green in the dark.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell It turns 20 this month, and in recognition of its anniversary, Ubisoft has uploaded a 20-minute video to YouTube with various developers talking about their experiences behind the multi-vision goggles of stealth killer Sam Fisher. Additionally, the Toronto studio behind the remake announced last year shared a few high-res “early concept art” images created for the game. Ubisoft is also offering the original 2002 game for free on PC through November 30th.

Endorsed by Tom Clancy’s thriller techno military novelist, splinter cell is a series of stealth games developed by various Ubisoft studios. You play Sam Fisher, a wetsuit-wearing NSA agent originally voiced by actor Michael Ironside who is tasked with surreptitiously assassinating targets in an effort to prevent the raging wars from breaking out. All in all, seven splinter cell Games have been produced, the last of which was in 2013 Black list. However, after nearly a decade of silence about whether or not Sam Fisher would fit in again to stifle some bad guys, Ubisoft finally quenched fans’ thirst, announcing in December 2021 that its Toronto team would helm a remake (not a remake) of the OG game.

Read more: creative splinter cell It is being renovated by Far Cry 6 developers

Ubisoft has been pretty quiet since that announcement – until now. in New blog post Posted on November 17, Ubisoft shared some early concept art for the remake, as well as a video showing developers working on the game. Ubisoft’s Director of Editorial Communications Youssef Majeed stated that this remake would “update” the themes of the original game and “rebuild it from the ground up”. At the end of the 20-minute video, the team outlines their vision for the remake, explaining how it will “lay the foundation for the franchise moving forward”.

“We want to give the player more opportunities to de-escalate some [in-game] said chief game designer Andy Schmoll. “Stealth is clearly a very important pillar for us, and we aim to incorporate modern design philosophies, improving on the minute-to-minute stealth gameplay that was so special in the original game.”

Ubisoft

Along with sharing some early concept artwork of the splinter cell Remake, Ubisoft also presents the original game, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell from 2002 for free on PC. You have to Pick up the game from the Ubisoft Store, but hey! Free is free, right? You have until November 30th to claim it for zero dollars.

G/O Media may earn a commission

Relieve your holiday stress
The Delta 8 line by Vida Optima includes chewing gum, caramel, and fruit chews for comfort and relaxation. The gum and fruit chews in particular are higher strength – 25 mg of hemp-derived THC in each vegan bite.

Ubisoft has made it clear that the remake is still in an early stage of development, and no release date or launch platforms have been set yet. For now, all we can do is take a look at the concept art below and speculate as to what will happen:

Some sketch art re-drawn of Splinter Cell by Sam Fisher preparing to stab a man.

Some sketch art recreated in the movie Splinter Cell, which had Sam Fisher eavesdropping on some guys.

Some remastered Splinter Cell concept art for a car raining in a parking lot.

Some of the early Splinter Cell work recreated by Sam Fisher's art on the pontoons of a building.

See also  PlayStation Plus loses 2 million more months after restart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Open-world action MMORPG ArcheAge II announced for console and PC

November 17, 2022 Len Houle
7 min read

Apple Live Deals Blog: The best early Black Friday deals on iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and more

November 17, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

New testing shows that the RTX 4090’s loose power connectors cause it to overheat and melt

November 17, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Ticketmaster cancels sale of Taylor Swift tickets after hurdles

November 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The James Webb Telescope reveals the oldest galaxies ever seen

November 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Mariners, Diamondbacks swap for Kyle Lewis, Cooper Hamill

November 18, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

OG Splinter Cell launches for free as Ubisoft engages in reshaping concept art

November 18, 2022 Len Houle