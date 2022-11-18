PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale cuts PS Plus, Extra and Premium by 25%

Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday deals, and the main savings are 25% off 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation PlusNext to all three layers.

PlayStation Plus Essential which unlocks online multiplayer and provides some free games each month, discounted to $44.99 From $59.99 for the year.

which unlocks online multiplayer and provides some free games each month, discounted to From $59.99 for the year. PlayStation Plus Extra which gives access to a large game catalog for PS4 and PS5 games, costs $74.99 (Discounted from $99.99) for a 12-month subscription.

which gives access to a large game catalog for PS4 and PS5 games, costs (Discounted from $99.99) for a 12-month subscription. PlayStation Plus Premiumwhich adds cloud streaming (including the PS3 game catalog), a small number of classic PlayStation games from previous eras, new release experiences, and costs $89.99 for 12 months, down from $119.99.

Sony said the plans can be stacked, so players can buy several years’ worth of Plus at a discount if they want to.

Among other savings on Playstation StoreThere were big discounts on a few top-tier games (note that you need to be logged in to see the discounts):

in Posted on the PlayStation BlogSony has detailed more savings available, including $25 off DualSense PS5 controllers at participating retailers and Straight from PlayStationand discounts on goods in PlayStation Gear Store.