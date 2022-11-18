November 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale cuts PS Plus, Extra and Premium by 25%

PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale cuts PS Plus, Extra and Premium by 25%

Len Houle November 18, 2022 1 min read

Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday deals, and the main savings are 25% off 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation PlusNext to all three layers.

  • PlayStation Plus Essentialwhich unlocks online multiplayer and provides some free games each month, discounted to $44.99 From $59.99 for the year.
  • PlayStation Plus Extrawhich gives access to a large game catalog for PS4 and PS5 games, costs $74.99 (Discounted from $99.99) for a 12-month subscription.
  • PlayStation Plus Premiumwhich adds cloud streaming (including the PS3 game catalog), a small number of classic PlayStation games from previous eras, new release experiences, and costs $89.99 for 12 months, down from $119.99.

Sony said the plans can be stacked, so players can buy several years’ worth of Plus at a discount if they want to.

Among other savings on Playstation StoreThere were big discounts on a few top-tier games (note that you need to be logged in to see the discounts):

in Posted on the PlayStation BlogSony has detailed more savings available, including $25 off DualSense PS5 controllers at participating retailers and Straight from PlayStationand discounts on goods in PlayStation Gear Store.

See also  Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer, details and screenshots - Gym Leader Iono, the new Pokemon Bellibolt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Google’s Pixel Fold may finally make us appreciate Samsung

November 18, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

OG Splinter Cell launches for free as Ubisoft engages in reshaping concept art

November 18, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Open-world action MMORPG ArcheAge II announced for console and PC

November 17, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Chris Hemsworth receives ‘strong indication’ of genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s while filming new show

November 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The most exciting thing about science is when we find out we’re wrong

November 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The sale of alcoholic beverages is not permitted at Qatar World Cup stadium sites

November 18, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale cuts PS Plus, Extra and Premium by 25%

November 18, 2022 Len Houle