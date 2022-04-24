April 25, 2022

Someone left a Google Pixel Watch prototype in a restaurant

In 2010, Apple Software Engineer Gray Powell A . left At a bar in Redwood City, California. In an age when almost every device is leaking before it’s officially announced, the pictures of the new iPhone appearing on the internet are looking weird. But at that time it was a big problem and the accident happened . Now, more than a decade later, images of another highly anticipated device have made their way onto the Internet in much the same way.

Leaked image showing the side of the Pixel Watch.

saturday evening, Android Central Photos of the long-rumored Pixel Watch. The outlet says it got the images you see throughout this post from someone who found the smartwatch in a restaurant in the US. The images confirm that the Pixel Watch will have a round face with minimal screen bezels. If you look closely, you can see that the strap of the wearable is attached directly to a case, with a latch mechanism that appears to be Google’s property and is reminiscent of the design Fitbit used on its device. the opposite And feeling smartwatches (Google company in 2021).

The watch features a single button next to its crown and what looks like a microphone or altimeter port. On the back of the device, you can see an optical heart rate sensor. Unfortunately, the watch will not bypass its boot screen, so there are no images of it running .

Leaked image showing the underside of the Pixel Watch showing the wearable optical heart rate sensor.

According to a report by leaker John Prosser Google will announce the Pixel Watch on May 26. The company recently introduced to . Visit Android Central To see more photos of the leaked device.

Picture of the top of the Pixel watch, showing the wearable's nearly bezel-less display.

