Random: Another Look At Super Mario Galaxy DS Fan Project

Super Mario Galaxy It is easily one of the best 3D Mario games and was a hit when it was originally released on the Wii in 2007. Have you ever wondered what this game would look like if it was made available on the Nintendo DS instead?

While there have been hoaxes and more in the past, as you may remember – there is now a fan project out there that makes this dream a reality. We covered it here on Nintendo Life last year in June – View screenshots of this custom build shared by YouTube channel Jesse.

Now, in the latest update via Super Mario Galaxy fan account Comet Observatory on Twitter, it appears that a “short public demo” has been released for this version. We’ve also taken another look at this project that appears to be fully compatible with real hardware:

The Homebrew Super Mario Galaxy port for the Nintendo DS was recently released as a short demo to the public. The project is developed with its own custom engine and can be run on real hardware. pic.twitter.com/qzrQNUfjfB CometObservator April 21, 2022

While this is just a small sample of Super Mario Galaxy DS, we’re still just as impressed as we were when we originally saw this project. That being said, this isn’t necessarily the first time Nintendo fans have gone to great lengths to push official hardware restrictions.

If you’d like to learn more about this project, be sure to check out my previous post, and here’s the other previous clip while we’re at it:

What do you think of this fan project? Would you like to see the Galaxy series make a comeback in some way or form in the near future? Leave a comment below.