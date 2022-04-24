April 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

Len Houle April 24, 2022 4 min read

What you need to know

  • A source who sent the photos to Android Central said that what could have been a Pixel Watch was left and found in a restaurant in the US
  • Images of what could be the watch seem to match several leaked rumors, including the minimalist design, crown and possible hidden button.
  • The watch appears to have domains owned by Google.
  • We don’t know what the charging will look like because the watch does not come with a charger.

The Google Pixel Watch appears to have been left and found in a restaurant in the US, and images sent by a source to Android Central appear to be Google’s first smartwatch.

Browse Android Central watch images that can be announced in the meantime Google I/O next month. It is possible that the watch itself will be released alongside the Pixel 7.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

GOG now offers period leave for employees

April 23, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

This is why I will probably never test this new and impressive OnePlus phone

April 23, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Anker Nano II 100W USB-C GaN Charger Goes On Sale And Sells Fast

April 23, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

April 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX and NASA postponed the decoding of special Ax-1 astronauts on the International Space Station

April 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

USFL – Week 2: Birmingham Stallions record at Houston Jumpers, live updates, and highlights from Saturday night

April 24, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

April 24, 2022 Len Houle