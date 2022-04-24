Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

What you need to know

A source who sent the photos to Android Central said that what could have been a Pixel Watch was left and found in a restaurant in the US

Images of what could be the watch seem to match several leaked rumors, including the minimalist design, crown and possible hidden button.

The watch appears to have domains owned by Google.

We don’t know what the charging will look like because the watch does not come with a charger.

The Google Pixel Watch appears to have been left and found in a restaurant in the US, and images sent by a source to Android Central appear to be Google’s first smartwatch.

Browse Android Central watch images that can be announced in the meantime Google I/O next month. It is possible that the watch itself will be released alongside the Pixel 7.

The source, who we left anonymous to protect his identity, said the watch, which could be a “test model for the Internal Pixel team,” was found in a restaurant. The source asked Android Central not to publish his name or the name of the restaurant, including the location, in order to protect its functionality.

very leaky Remember us when Gizmodo An iPhone 4 prototype has been reported lost and found in a bar. The phone was camouflaged to look like the iPhone 3GS.

If the photos are real, this is the first time we have seen a watch rumored to be called “Rohan”. 9to5Google I found the hidden code in a Google update indicating that the Pixel Watch will use the Exynos chipset, rather than the Snapdragon model found in most Wear OS 3 eligible watches.

The watch in our photos looks almost identical to Leaks rumors from the photos provided. It features a minimalist design and follows what the leaks have suggested with a screen that barely has any bezels. The image also confirms one of the rumored colors that the watch will come: black.

Previous rumors suggested that the watch would have a rotating crown and two hidden push buttons.

It’s a little tricky to tell in the photo above, but if this is the rumored watch, there’s definitely at least one button next to the crown.

Looking at the photos above, the watch strap appears to be a Google-owned strap and looks very similar to the jelly-like sports straps of the Apple Watch. This may mean we may see more colors to come. It also appears to attach directly to the watch case.

This can make swapping watch straps difficult, especially on most other uppers Android smart watches It gives you more leeway with standard watch strap types.

No charger was left with the watch, but it is possible to charge the watch from the back of the watch case. This is how Fitbit’s Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches (Fitbit owned by Google) and Apple Watch are charged.

The source noted that the bottom “looks metallic but looks like it has been painted glass”.

In this particular image shown above, we can see what look like prongs in one of the scope slots. It is possible that this is just an engineering sample used for testing and will not be present in the production version.

We can’t be sure, but the watch could also have the Qi standard, allowing for wireless charging capabilities.

Since there is no charger for the watch, we can’t be sure what’s going on inside.

The source indicated that nothing happened after the boot logo when they tried to boot it, which you can see in the image above. This likely means that there is no operating system installed yet on the watch.

We know Google will be using the new Wear OS 3 that was co-developed with Samsung, but we can also expect Google to put its own Pixel-esque on the software.

One last thing to note, we don’t know which regions Google plans to release the watch in, but it could include North America, Canada and the European Union.

In this image, a small note at the bottom of the box reads: “This device has not been authorized as required under FCC and Industry Canada rules, and has not been tested for compliance with EU regulations.”

It also notes that this form is for “in-house testing and development only” and that “labeling and packaging are not final.”

Unclear parts of Android Central from this box for privacy reasons.