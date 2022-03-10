Konami announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection For Switch

participation in Nintendo Live On

Cowabunga, dude! The classic Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo games return in one big collection for Nintendo Switch and many other platforms this year.

Developed by Digital Eclipse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection It will contain 13 “radical classics” from Konami’s entire archive of retro TMNT games – across the 8-bit, 16-bit, and arcade generations. There will also be Japanese versions included and online support on select titles.

Here’s the full set of games included:

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fighters of the Tournament (Sega Genesis)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Gameboy)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Return from the Sewers (Game Boy)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Gameboy)

* Total 11 regional Japanese versions – No Japanese versions have been released for TMNT (Arcade) and TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

** Titles with Online Functions – TMNT (Arcade), TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade), TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist, TMNT Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

This set will be available in both physical and digital form for $39.99 USD or equivalent in the region. It also has quality of life features – save, rewind, and assign buttons. Local couch co-op is also included in supported games and there will be a digital game guide for each title to help players.

Here’s more about TMNT and what you can expect from the Cowabunga range:

The games are based on the characters and themes of the ’80s cartoon series for kids, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles often set in fictional New York City, around sewers, within future enemy bases and even across time itself! In collaboration with Nickelodeon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also include Lots of extras using images from original cartoons, comics, and other historical TMNT media content in a complex museum that connects the franchise across various media. In addition, never before seen development visual arts, graphics, and game design materials will also be included.”

