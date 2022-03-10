Android update adds new features to Messages, Photos, and more

Finally, a way to see reactions from iOS users instead of placing them like walls of text. Photo : Florence Ion / Gizmodo / screenshot: Google

When it rains updates in Android Land, it rains. The latest version of Google Android feature drop It comes with a bunch of new messaging capabilities that are supposed to help you reduce your feeling of Battle Green Bubble. Additional features are also on the way to a few adjacent Android platforms, including Google TV and Android Auto.

Hello, React Emojis



Now when a friend sends a text message to your Android smartphone from their iPhone, you will be able to see their reactions to your messages. It’s a feature Android users have as well wait forAnd while it doesn’t solve all problems with texting with friends who use an iPhone, you’ll at least now see an emoji instead of a wall of text. The ability to feedback will be available for devices that are set to English, with more languages ​​to follow.

Saved Images Get a little easier



Unfortunately, that’s how par Android and iPhone users are in messaging. Since iMessage does not use RCS, Android people cannot send HD video to iPhone users. To get around the current limitation, Google has added photos integration into the Messages app so that you can drag and drop photos and videos from the trip without leaving the screen. However, this sends an external link to Google Photos instead of the attached media. At the very least, this means that you don’t have to switch between apps.

iOS reactions will appear below the message as if they were sent to the iPhone recipient. picture : google

Messages are getting serious



YouTube will also adopt a similar mechanism for displaying videos in line. When you share links to YouTube videos via messages, it will embed a live preview in the conversation.

If you manage a large number of communications through the Messages app, Google will start sorting them by type, similar to how it sorts messages through Gmail. Conversations are flagged as personal or business. Messages will also delete one-time password prompts every 24 hours to help reduce clutter in your inbox.

For friends you haven’t chatted with in a while, the Messages app will start gently urging you to connect with you if it notices that you’ve left someone hanging in a conversation. It will remind you when there is a birthday on the calendar, provided you have set up these reminders for yourself through your calendar app.

few Android update odds and ends



google pay With minor feature updates outside of the Messages app, too. If you’re using an Android device, there’s a new screen time tool you can take advantage of that lets you see how many hours you spend on the screen and what you do when you’re on it. And if you are a Google Photos user, you can take advantage of the Portrait Blur editing function even on old photos.

The ability to correct grammar is included in the Gboard keyboard app. picture : google

Gboard is becoming more and more useful as well. The keyboard app now has Grammar Correction on every Android device, not just the Pixel. Glazed Emoji Kitchen apps are also getting more diverse, and they’re as fun as the feature sounds. It mixes emojis together to allow you to send creative stickers simply by typing emojis in the keyboard app, one by one.

Fans of the new Google TV may love Highlights Platform access feature, which collects clips and other content related to your favorite shows and movies. It is easy to find relevant content without taking out the smartphone and displaying it on the screen.

This massive feature update also offers wireless parking payment with Android Auto. When you’re in the car, say, “Hey Google, pay for parking,” and the assistant will lead you through the prompts needed to pay from your phone. The feature is available to ParkMobile Street parking areas in approximately 400 cities. They have website Where you can locate their parking spots, which is what you want to do before relying on them.

Android’s answer to Apple’s AirDrop is the latest in this whirl of updates. in the neighborhood It will now allow you to send files to multiple people at once instead of sending one files at a time. All you have to do is add them as a receiver while converting. The ability is available on all devices running Android 6 and above.