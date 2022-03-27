March 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is NVIDIA's first graphics card with a 16-pin power connector.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is NVIDIA’s first graphics card with a 16-pin power connector.

Len Houle March 27, 2022 2 min read

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti marks the beginning of a new era of high-powered GPUs

The RTX 3090 Ti is a new 450W graphics card based on the Ampere architecture.

There is the Founder Edition of the RTX 3090 Ti. The card presented at CES 2022 will become available for sale. We’ve got some new images of this new semi-custom build by NVIDIA, which will become available through select retail partners as well as NVIDIA’s official web store.

The card retains the original 3-slot configuration and size of the RTX 3090 Founders SKU. The RTX 3090 Ti is the new flagship Ampere SKU, which features a GA102-350 GPU and 21Gbps GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, Source: VideoCardz

This model will also be the first NVIDIA card to feature a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power connector. This connector replaces NVIDIA’s 12-pin Molex MicroFit 3.0 plug that can feed up to 300 watts of power (through a dual 8-pin adapter). It was first seen on the RTX 30 series in 2020, but has not been widely used by any dedicated build. The 12-pin connector remained exclusive to NVIDIA Founders Edition and at least two custom models based on the NVIDIA reference PCB. In this regard, 16-pin connector should become more and more popular, such as We have already seen Dedicated RTX 3090 Ti cards feature this connector.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, Source: VideoCardz

according to Some preliminary reportsThe card is only 5% to 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 at 4K resolution. There are memory-driven games that will see higher gains from the 21Gbps GDDR6X upgrade, but overall the reviewers we spoke with were unimpressed by its performance.

See also  Nintendo Hypes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Rich Open World as an "evolutionary" step in the series

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, Source: VideoCardz

Some of the custom designs, which will be revealed on March 29, will have TDPs higher than 450W. For example, file ASUS ROG STRIX OC It will ship with 480W TDP and will still be adjustable up to 516W. Here, it is worth remembering that the maximum power that can be fed through the new PCIe Gen5 power connector and the PCIe slot itself is 525 watts.

As for the price, there are still some conflicting reports. Pricing rumors that have surfaced in the past 24 hours are $1,499, $1,999, or even $2,399 MSRP (including Founders Edition).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Advanced Specifications SKU
Video Cards RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 (10 GB)
picture
GPU GA102-350 GA102-300 GA102-225 GA102-200
GPU clusters
koda
RT cores
Tensioners / TMUs
base clock
increase the clock
memory
bus
memory clock
Bandwidth
TDP
MSRP TBC
release day March 29, 2022 September 24, 2020 June 3, 2021 September 17, 2020



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Far Cry 6 adds the intersection of Stranger Things and you can play this massive open world game for free | Games | entertainment

March 27, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Destiny has been banned from Twitch indefinitely

March 27, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Specific target for PS5 restocking next week – what you need to know

March 26, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Lin-Manuel Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for virus

March 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Solar Orbiting Spacecraft Captures the Full Sun in Unprecedented Detail

March 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Preview for Sunday, March 27

March 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is NVIDIA’s first graphics card with a 16-pin power connector.

March 27, 2022 Len Houle