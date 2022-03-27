The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is NVIDIA’s first graphics card with a 16-pin power connector.

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti marks the beginning of a new era of high-powered GPUs

The RTX 3090 Ti is a new 450W graphics card based on the Ampere architecture.

There is the Founder Edition of the RTX 3090 Ti. The card presented at CES 2022 will become available for sale. We’ve got some new images of this new semi-custom build by NVIDIA, which will become available through select retail partners as well as NVIDIA’s official web store.

The card retains the original 3-slot configuration and size of the RTX 3090 Founders SKU. The RTX 3090 Ti is the new flagship Ampere SKU, which features a GA102-350 GPU and 21Gbps GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, Source: VideoCardz

This model will also be the first NVIDIA card to feature a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power connector. This connector replaces NVIDIA’s 12-pin Molex MicroFit 3.0 plug that can feed up to 300 watts of power (through a dual 8-pin adapter). It was first seen on the RTX 30 series in 2020, but has not been widely used by any dedicated build. The 12-pin connector remained exclusive to NVIDIA Founders Edition and at least two custom models based on the NVIDIA reference PCB. In this regard, 16-pin connector should become more and more popular, such as We have already seen Dedicated RTX 3090 Ti cards feature this connector.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, Source: VideoCardz

according to Some preliminary reportsThe card is only 5% to 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 at 4K resolution. There are memory-driven games that will see higher gains from the 21Gbps GDDR6X upgrade, but overall the reviewers we spoke with were unimpressed by its performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, Source: VideoCardz

Some of the custom designs, which will be revealed on March 29, will have TDPs higher than 450W. For example, file ASUS ROG STRIX OC It will ship with 480W TDP and will still be adjustable up to 516W. Here, it is worth remembering that the maximum power that can be fed through the new PCIe Gen5 power connector and the PCIe slot itself is 525 watts.

As for the price, there are still some conflicting reports. Pricing rumors that have surfaced in the past 24 hours are $1,499, $1,999, or even $2,399 MSRP (including Founders Edition).

