Far Cry 6 adds the intersection of Stranger Things and you can play this massive open world game for free | Games | entertainment

Far Cry 6 is the massive open-world shooter game for free for the next few days. The massive shooter from Ubisoft can be downloaded and played on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The free trial runs from now until the evening of March 27. There’s an added incentive if you’re a Stranger Things fan, because you can try out the new crossover quest titled “The Vanishing.”

If you want to access Stranger Things content, just finish the educational mission in Isla Santuario and open a guerrilla camp.

Ubisoft explains: “Once you arrive at the guerrilla camp, you will receive a call from Juan and the quest title ‘THE VANISHING’ will appear. The quest can also be accessed from JOURNAL > YARAN STORIES.”

In The Vanishing, you’ll enter a twisted version of Yara, inspired by the Upside-Down game, where Yarans disappear and no one is safe – not even Chorizo.

“Your task is to search for Libertad’s canine friend and find out what happened to the lost Yaran.”

In more good news, there are no additional requirements to access the free trial on PlayStation, although Xbox users will need to subscribe to Gold.

You can also play a two-player co-op game, either with a friend or using the matchmaking system.

“If you are invited to join a session of a player who is in co-op, you can bypass the opening of the guerrilla camp by accepting their invitation after the tutorial.”