The “Deathcam” glitch has appeared in the Elden Ring since Dark Souls

After a brief period elden ringIn last month’s release, players discovered that FromSoftware’s latest game shares more than just surface-level similarities with souls Loans. Disreputable Evil spirits The bug can still be found in the depths of the recesses elden ringAnd it may even provide some new and exciting opportunities for sprint enthusiasts.

The closest example I’ve found to the error – colloquially known as “death camera‘glitch – occurs in elden ring It comes from a video posted on its release day, February 25. Discover a sprinter named Jeans An From a certain slope that makes the game think you fell to death without having to touch. Contact. Link Kill Plane, an invisible part of an engineering level that kills you, okay.

This puts elden ringPlacing the camera in Deathcam mode, looking down is placed on the player to capture a better picture of them falling into any pit, pit or cliff that was supposed to be deadly. But as shown in the video above, Ginz is still able to move and might have gone back to solid ground with Torrent’s double-jump of the Spectrum Stee if they hadn’t accidentally fallen off again.

Deathcam bug was found in several previous souls games, including blood borne And the Dark Souls 3but Best Famous Originally Evil spiritswhere it can be used break the sequence In the Sen Castle. In that game, the bug is activated by positioning the enemy so that his deterrence briefly pushes you out of bounds, triggering the death cam. And since some things don’t load when a bug is in effect, you’re free to walk straight to Sen Castle even if its gate is down.

Since the discovery of jeans elden ringDeathcam glitch about two weeks ago, gamers suffer have found many of Regions Through which the error is activated, some are more useful than others.

elden ring Quick Race Strategies at the moment Focus mainly on good gameplay rather than exploiting a few loopholes, but I’m sure there is more than one out there looking for ways to get past bosses and possibly entire areas with the new game’s death cam. It’s only a matter of time before people explode elden ringA huge world is wide open, and I can’t wait to see how fast they can do it.