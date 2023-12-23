Apple is exploring AI deals with news publishers

Apple has opened negotiations in recent weeks with major news and publishing organizations, seeking permission to use their materials in the company's development of generative artificial intelligence systems, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

The tech giant has floated multi-year deals worth at least $50 million to license the archive of news articles, said the people familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations. News organizations contacted by Apple include Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue and The New Yorker; NBC News; and IAC, which owns People, The Daily Beast, and Better Homes and Gardens.

The negotiations represent one early example of how Apple is trying to catch up with rivals in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence, which allows computers to create photos and chat like humans. The technology, which AI experts refer to as neural networks, is created by using large sets of digital images or text to recognize patterns. For example, by analyzing thousands of pictures of cats, a computer can learn how to recognize cats.

Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Meta, and other companies have released chatbots and other products built on this technology. These tools can change the way people work and generate billions of dollars in sales.