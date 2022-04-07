April 7, 2022

Max Payne 1 & 2 is being remastered by Remedy and Rockstar for PS5, PC and Xbox

Len Houle April 7, 2022 1 min read

Remedy Entertainment It goes back to the Max Payne franchise. The studio announced Wednesday that it is remodeling Max Payne And the Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne In coordination with Rockstar Games.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in a statement: new version. “We are very excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the opportunity to bring the original Max Payne Games story, action, and atmosphere back to players in new ways.”

Remedy and Rockstar collaborated to create Max Payne 2Capture where the original publisher left off, the developers gathered, after the original Max Payne. Rockstar Games has handled development Max Payne 3released in 2012, same.

Max Payne And the Max Payne 2 It will be released as a standalone title on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and will have a similar budget to Remedy’s other AAA projects, according to the news release. The new versions will use Remedy’s Northlight engine, which is the technology that powers Quantum break And the monitoring.

There is no word yet on when the new versions will be released, but the project appears to be in the “concept development stage”.

