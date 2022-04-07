Atlus has released streaming guidelines for the Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

although 13 Guardians: Aegis Rim It’s been available on other platforms for a few years now, and Atlus is still worried about spoilers in the lead-up to next week’s Switch release. To combat this, broadcast guidelines are implemented to ensure the surprise is not spoiled.

Here’s the breakdown: broadcasters will be required to warn viewers of spoilers in the title of their streams, so that everyone knows before they click a video. He also doesn’t want any spoilers in the description or thumbnails either.

It doesn’t end there… Atlus also prevents anyone from streaming past the final scene after the final battle. In fact, you can’t even “replay” the final scene in the game’s video archive. This is exactly what she said, courtesy of Siliconera:

In addition, please do not stream content after the end of the final scene after the final battle or replay the final scenes within the game archive.

Steam maintainers will also be required to mention the copyrights of Atlus and Sega in their streams. Atlus also doesn’t want anyone to stream the game’s soundtrack themselves.

And for anyone planning to play this game on Switch when it releases next week, be aware that there may already be spoilers as the game was originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019/20.

What do you think of these signage guidelines? Will you check out 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on April 12? Tell us below.