TCL 55-inch Mini LED-Backlit 6-Series TV is $659.99 today

OLED may be the heyday of TV panels, but they’re still pretty expensive — even after the discounts. One very good alternative, the Mini LED-backlit TCL 6-Series with HDMI 2.1 ports, has come down to a new low price today.

TCL’s 6-series 55-inch model with Google TV reduced to just $659.99 ($290 off) at Best Buy. Mini LED backlighting works as a great alternative if paying OLED prices is out of the question. It has excellent brightness with greater control than a standard LED and can maintain deeper black levels while displaying great color contrast. Sounds a little familiar? It may not be so far As good as OLED, but it plays the same ballpark.

In addition, this TCL TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports and support for variable refresh rates up to 120Hz in 4K resolution – a perfect match for playing Xbox Series X, PC and PlayStation 5. In addition, it runs Google TV software and even supports Google Voice Command For the assistant with a built-in microphone.

It’s hard to beat today’s deal if you’re in need of a great TV for multi-purpose use, especially if you’re watching/playing in a brightly lit room and on a tight budget. Read our review.



One of the biggest and most controversial games of 2020 is so cheap today that you might be able to pay for it for a change you find on the couch. Cyberpunk 2077 movie Only $4.99 for either of them X-Box or Play Station Physical releases today at Best Buy. We’ve seen this game drop to $10 in 2021, but it looks like Best Buy still has plenty of tweaks to unload at a lower price — a price that could turn a profit at this time if you’re Trade it on GameStop.

CD Projekt Red’s big-budget first-person action RPG has seen its hits and particle dropbut a last patch It added long-awaited next-generation improvements for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, along with new content and more fixes. Today’s deal is on Xbox One and PS4 versions, but there are free upgrades for Xbox Series X consoles and PS5 versions. It’s a lot of gameplay for only five dollars, especially now that the game has progressed so much further. Read our review.



If you are looking for an affordable smartwatch and want one with great battery life, then The Amazfit GTR 2e is currently priced at only $99.99 in amazon. This smartwatch has borrowed many features from its more expensive brethren, the GTR 2 and made them accessible to everyone. And now, the GTR 2e is $40 cheaper than usual.

While we haven’t reviewed the GTR 2e, our resident wearables expert, Victoria SongI used its GTR 2 counterpart and consider it a solid option if you’re on a budget and don’t mind that it relies more on a fitness tracker than a feature-rich smartwatch. The Amazfit GTR 2e supports both iOS and Android phones and has many of the fitness and health features you might expect, including GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring for workouts as well as sleep tracking. Amazfit claims you can get up to 24 days on a single charge, although there are features like the always-on display, which may not achieve that. The GTR 2e isn’t quite as extensive when it comes to notifications and subtle software integration with your smartphone like something like the Apple Watch, but for around $100, you might be able to overlook that.



For those who have an iPhone and prefer a feature-rich Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 7 and SE still have big discounts. First, Major Apple Watch Series 7 41mm with GPS and Wi-Fi $329 ($70 off) on Amazon. It’s the latest and greatest Apple Watch, with a slightly larger screen that makes it easy to read details on the watch face with just a glance.

For those who want to spend less, the Apple Watch SE 40mm with GPS and Wi-Fi is $229 ($50 off) Amazon And the Walmart. It largely retains the performance and specs of the previous generation Series 6 – in the case of the older Series 4 – but at a much better price, with the main drawback being the lack of an electrocardiogram (ECG) and an always-on display.

Apple Watch is a great complement to your iPhone for fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and notifications on your wrist. It’s even better when you can get it at prices like these. Read our reviews of Apple Watch Series 7 And the Apple Watch SE.



More deals? More deals!

Samsung 256GB microSD card costs $39.99 ($15 off) on Amazon. This card claims to be a bit faster than the average microSD card, so it might be great for a GoPro or Steam Deck.

The WD Black 2TB External SSD for $179.99 ($90 off) on Amazon. It’s Xbox and PlayStation ready if you prefer offloading some games to external storage, but keep in mind that you can only play PS4 and Xbox One (or backward compatible Xbox titles) directly from the SSD.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB is a fast external SSD that’s ideal for photographers, videographers, and creators on the go. It is currently priced at $239.99 ($220 from MSRP) on Amazon.

If you still do not have The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild For the Nintendo Switch, you’ll still have plenty of time to play it around before the sequel, now that it’s delayed until 2023. The critically acclaimed title is Currently $39.99 at Amazonwhich is qualified for Buy two get one dealso you can combine it with two other games and save more.