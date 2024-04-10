April 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Blizzard Games is returning to China under a new agreement with NetEase

Blizzard Games is returning to China under a new agreement with NetEase

Len Houle April 10, 2024 2 min read

Blizzard has Announce Its games will return to mainland China in the summer of 2024 after nearly a year and a half out of the market. Additionally, Microsoft (which now owns Blizzard) and NetEase entered into another separate agreement to bring NetEase games to Xbox and other platforms.

Blizzard's offline games were shut down in China in January 2023 after NetEase and Blizzard were unable to reach a new publishing deal. However, both companies have now reached one. The deal will include all the games Chinese players had access to from the previous agreement, including games like Overwatch, Diablo, and World of Warcraft.

While the two parties are working to relaunch the games, more details will be revealed later. Phil Spencer praised Microsoft's new partnership with NetEase, saying: “Bringing back legendary Blizzard games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world.” However, Spencer did not provide any further details.

This new deal comes after a minor disagreement between Blizzard and NetEase in November 2022 when their original publishing contract was about to expire. Blizzard China and NetEase have been pointing fingers at each other, with the former offering to extend services, but the latter declining, with a NetEase executive claiming that the original deal extension collapsed due to one specific “foolishness.”

See also  The new Square Enix Farming game allows players to be gender neutral

Either way, Blizzard was committed to looking for alternative ways to bring its games back to the Chinese market, but it has finally reached a new agreement with NetEase.

George Yang is a freelance writer for IGN. He's been writing about the industry since 2019 and has worked with other publications like Insider, Kotaku, NPR, and Variety.

When he's not writing about video games, George plays video games. what a surprise! You can follow him on Twitter @Yinyangfooey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nintendo's fan-made replacement “Pretendo” no longer requires hacking the Wii U

April 9, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Harvard scientists have developed a “smart” liquid.

April 9, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Google Pixel 8a leaks again in new images showing large bezels

April 9, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Kit Harington's Game of Thrones sequel is no longer happening

April 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

At the end of an era, the ultimate Delta 4 Heavy boosts the classified spy satellite into orbit

April 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A judge in Tennessee ruled that Grizzlies player Ja Morant acted in self-defense in an altercation with a teenager

April 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Blizzard Games is returning to China under a new agreement with NetEase

April 10, 2024 Len Houle