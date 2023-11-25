Meta Quest 3 only launched last month, but Black Friday deals are already here

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) was a great showcase for consumer-level virtual reality, packing everything neatly into a headset at a competitive price and putting the brand, formerly known as Facebook, into a lot of living rooms around the world.

You can get Free $15 New Egg Gift Card with Meta Quest 3 (128GB)and A $25 Gift Card with Meta Quest 3 (512GB)And get a copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free.

How do you pursue such a formative device for an emerging medium? As it happens, the answer is to do it again but do it better. Meta Quest 3 leaps beyond its predecessor in very real and tangible ways; The resolution is dramatically sharper, there’s more storage at launch than the Quest 2 did when it arrived, and the internal Snapdragon processor is faster.

It all combines into a comfortable headphone that helps mitigate the “screen door” effect of other headphones.

We recently reviewed Meta Quest 3, so you’re probably wondering why we’re hyping it up again. Black Friday is here, folks, and even though the latest headphones are only weeks old, the first deals have arrived.

Newegg offers the Meta Quest 3 (128GB) for $499.99 MSRPbut it also has some freebies available for those who are ready for an adventure.

Aside from a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2, a game expected to be the “killer app” for Quest 3 when it launches next month, you’ll also get a $15 Meta Quest gift card sent via email as well, which you can use in the store on the device to capture additional games and applications.

Better yet, that The coupon jumps to $25 if you choose the 512GB version worth $649.99You’ll also get two free games per month with a free six-month subscription to Meta Quest+.

The Meta Quest 3 comes with everything you need out of the box, including the headset itself and a pair of the latest Meta controllers.

However, its secret superpower is that you can connect it to a powerful PC and turn it into a PCVR headset, opening up the possibility of playing the likes of the critically acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx.

It’s also backward compatible, so all your existing Meta Quest 2 games can be found ready to use on your new headset, too.

picture 1 to 5 (Image credit: Lloyd Combs) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For more on Meta Quest 3, be sure to check out our full review we published last week. We’ve got a full roundup of the best VR headsets, too.

Main specifications: It works standalone, but can be used with a computer via USB-C or wirelessly using Air Link. 2064 x 2208 pixel resolution per eye with 110° field of view and up to 120Hz refresh rate (beta). Includes two controllers.

consensus: The Meta Quest 3 is a great headset with a growing number of experiences for users of all levels of VR experience. From walking alongside dinosaurs to hiding in the shadows of Renaissance Venice, there’s a Meta Quest 3 experience for just about anyone.

Buy if: If you want to experience VR without a console or PC, or you’re looking for the best way to play Beat Saber.

Do not buy if: You want the most impressive VR headset – the Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro remain among the best in their field, albeit at a much higher price.

Alternative models: If you already own a PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR 2 is worth a look, offering impressive exclusives like Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Meta Quest Pro is also an option, but it’s much more expensive and is aimed at VR professionals.

Verify Black Friday 2023 deals page To get a roundup of the best discounts and deals on Telescopes, Endoscopes, Cameras, Star projectors, Drones, Puzzle Games And much more.