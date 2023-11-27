Best Cyber ​​Monday headphones deal: 40% off Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

Bose needs no introduction; Their QuietComfort headphones have set the standard for noise cancellation and sound quality for years and years. Unfortunately, Bose headphones aren’t exactly cheap, so the best time to buy one is during the rare occasion they go on sale. During the Amazon Cyber ​​Monday Sale, Bose QuietComfort 45 These wireless over-ear noise canceling headphones are down to $199. That’s 40% off the MSRP of $329 and the best price we’ve seen all year. It’s also $50 cheaper than its closest competitor, which is… Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Until last month, the Bose QuietComfort 45 was the newest model in the lineup after the nearly 5-year reign of the QC35 II (the latest Quiet Comfort Ultra Released in October). These are the first QuietComfort headphones to finally ditch the old Micro USB connector in favor of USB Type-C. The QC45 features up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it supports fast charging, giving you 3 hours of juice after just 15 minutes of plugging into the fast charging adapter.

New to the QuietComfort 45 is “Aware Mode,” which works just like the Transparency Mode you’ll find in other premium noise-canceling headphones. Unlike traditional “Silent Mode” which activates noise cancellation and suppresses ambient noise, “Aware Mode” picks up ambient noise and amplifies it so you can listen to the outside world without having to take off your headphones.

Besides these two great features, the Model 45 is mostly unchanged from its predecessor. The 45s offer better noise isolation thanks to the tighter fit and less porous materials of the new earpads, but again, the 35s actually have pretty great noise cancellation.

If you haven’t already invested in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, you’re missing out. Active Noise Cancellation is a miracle of science that has enormous practical benefits, especially if you’re always moving around in crowded and noisy environments. The Bose QuietComfort 45 offers one of the best iterations of this technology, and it’s well worth the money spent. If you’re looking to buy a noise-cancelling headphone right now, and you’re budget conscious, there’s no better option than this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

