November 27, 2023

Cyber ​​Monday Sonos deals: Save on Era 100, Move, Roam, and more

Len Houle November 27, 2023 2 min read

A quick look at the best Cyber ​​Monday Sonos speaker deals:

Sonos Era 300 speakers

Best for travel

Sonos Room

$134 at Sonos
(Save $45)

Sonos Room speaker
Sonos Beam speakers

From the sleek and portable Roam speaker to the sleek and compact Beam speaker, we’re big fans of the comprehensive audio range Sonos has to offer. The only thing we don’t like is the high prices.

Sonos, like other high-end brands (like Apple or Dyson), rarely offers sales. Cyber ​​Weekend is one of the only exceptions. So, needless to say, we’ve been peeling our eyes for deals on Sonos speakers, soundbars, and other audio systems. While Walmart and Best Buy are offering great discounts on some of our favorite Sonos speakers, the best place to grab a Sonos deal is — drumroll, please — on Sonos’ own website.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Cyber ​​Monday Sonos live deals. Check back regularly – we’ll update the list when any new deals appear.

NB: All newly added deals are marked with a ✨, while deals marked with 🔥 have fallen to their lowest price ever. deals with a Strike They are sold out or expired at the time of writing.

Cyber ​​Monday Sonos speaker deals

Why we like it

Just released earlier this year, it’s the first-ever discount for the Sonos Era 100. The Era 100 is a direct replacement for the Sonos One, which is no longer in the official Sonos lineup. Although it looks similar to the One, the Era 100 is slightly taller, and has updated controls on top with a capacitive volume control and a new button to turn off the voice assistant. Not to mention, it has two speakers and can produce stereo sound on its own, unlike its predecessor. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer spatial audio. You’ll need an Era 300 for that, which is over $200. Save $50 for Black Friday and get the Sonos Era 100 for just under $200 at Sonos or Best Buy.

More Cyber ​​Monday Sonos speaker deals

Cyber ​​Monday speaker deals

More Cyber ​​Monday Sonos deals

