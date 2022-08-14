AMD sets its sights on Gamescom 2022 to announce Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” and AM5 Platform

AMD has confirmed They’re going to be attending Gamescom this year and it looks like we’ll finally get an official Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” and AM5 announcement during the event.
AMD hints at announcing Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU and AM5 Platform at Gamescom 2022
We previously revealed the dates when AMD will announce its Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” desktop CPU and related AM5 motherboard platform. According to the official NDA, AMD plans to announce the full details on August 29 at 8:00 PM ET which closely matches the event itself that will take place between August 23 and 28.
Based on the information we have, it looks like AMD will be hosting a product announcement event later this month that will focus on specs and pricing for its Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” lineup and will also allow motherboard makers to reveal their initial pricing. boards. As far as this event is concerned, it will take place on August 29th but you won’t be able to purchase Ryzen 7000 CPUs until after a couple of weeks.
The ban on reviews of AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and X670 motherboards will be lifted after two weeks on September 13th followed by a full retail launch of said products on September 15th. To summarize the dates:
- Product advertisement: August 29, 2022 8:00 PM ET / August 30, 2022 2:00 AM CET / 8:00 AM EST
- Press ban: September 13, 2022 at 9am EST / 3pm CET / 9pm EST
- Sales ban: September 15, 2022 at 9AM EST / 3PM CET / 9PM EST
based on a Previous leak From AMD itself, it looks like there will be four SKUs on offer initially which will include:
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU Initial Specifications:
|CPU name
|general engineering
|Operation knot
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock (SC Max)
|cache
|TDP
|price
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zain 4
|5 nm
|16/32
|~ 5.5 GHz
|80MB (64 + 16)
|105-170 W
|~ 700 USD
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zain 4
|5 nm
|12/24
|~ 5.4 GHz
|76 MB (64 + 12)
|105-170 W
|~ 600 USD
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
|Zain 4
|5 nm
|8/16
|~ 5.3 GHz
|40 MB (32 + 8)
|65-125 W
|~400 USD
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zain 4
|5 nm
|8/16
|~ 5.3 GHz
|40 MB (32 + 8)
|65-125 W
|~300 USD
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zain 4
|5 nm
|6/12
|~ 5.2 GHz
|38 MB (32 + 6)
|65-125 W
|~200 USD
The first wave of AMD’s 600 series motherboards will focus on the high-end X670E and X670 designs followed by the B650E and B650 products a few weeks later (around October/November). The new CPUs will feature an all-new Zen 4 core architecture that is expected to deliver up to 8% IPC, >15% ST (single-threaded), and >35% MT (Multi-Threaded) performance improvement over Zen 3. Additionally, AMD is overclocking next-generation CPUs with frequency limits of up to 5.8GHz, 170W TDPs, and 230W PPT. In addition, the platform itself will be equipped with the latest technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 slots and Gen 5.0 M.2 support Support for DDR5 memory (EXPO), and the new SAS (Smart Access Storage) firmware suite that runs on the DirectStorage API framework.
Expected Features of AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPU:
- Up to 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
- More than 15% performance increase in single-thread applications
- All-new Zen 4 CPU cores (IPC/architectural improvements)
- Brand new TSMC 5nm process knot with 6nm IOD
- 25% performance per watt compared to Zen 3
- >35% overall performance improvement vs Zen 3
- 8-10% Instructions Per Hour (IPC) Optimization vs Zen 3
- Support on AM5 platform with LGA1718 . socket
- New motherboards X670E, X670, B650E, B650
- Dual channel DDR5 memory support
- Up to DDR5-5600 Native Speeds (JEDEC)
- 28 PCIe slots (CPU specific)
- 105-120W TDPs (upper range ~170W)
You can find full details of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and related 600-series motherboards in our full next-gen family roundup here.
AMD Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|AMD CPU family
|Code name
|Processor process
|Processor cores/threads (maximum)
|TDPs (Max)
|a program
|podium slides
|Memory support
|PCIe support
|release
|Ryzen 1000
|Summit Ridge
|14 nm (Zen 1)
|8/16
|95 watts
|AM4
|300 series
|DDR4 – 2677
|Generation 3.0
|2017
|Ryzen 2000
|Pinnacle Ridge
|12 nm (Zen+)
|8/16
|105 W
|AM4
|400 . series
|DDR4-2933
|Generation 3.0
|2018
|Ryzen 3000
|Matisse
|7 nm (Zen 2)
|16/32
|105 W
|AM4
|500 . series
|DDR4-3200
|Generation 4.0
|2019
|Ryzen 5000
|Vermeer
|7 nm (Zen 3)
|16/32
|105 W
|AM4
|500 . series
|DDR4-3200
|Generation 4.0
|2020
|Ryzen 5000 3D
|Warhol?
|7 nm (Zen 3D)
|8/16
|105 W
|AM4
|500 . series
|DDR4-3200
|Generation 4.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000
|Raphael
|5 nm (Zen 4)
|16/32
|170 watts
|AM5
|600 series
|DDR5-5200 / 5600?
|General 5.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000 3D
|Raphael
|5 nm (Zen 4)
|16/32?
|105-170 W
|AM5
|600 series
|DDR5-5200 / 5600?
|General 5.0
|2023
|Ryzen 8000
|Granite Ridge
|3nm (Zen 5)?
|To be announced
|To be announced
|AM5
|700 series?
|DDR5-5600 +
|General 5.0
|2024-2025?
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Randomly: Masahiro Sakurai reminds Nintendo fans of 3DS and Wii U eShop closing dates
Owlboy developers go from birds to vikings in their bouncy co-op follow-up
Gboard is getting ready for more stuff: Shortcuts bar