“The fight continues until the final victory,” replied Lula

Find all our live #BRASIL here

: It’s 6pm, and here’s a new point in this Monday’s news:

• Alexis Koehler, General Secretary of the Élysée, Charged with “unlawful usury”. The National Fiscal Prosecution Office made the announcement as part of an investigation into contracts related to shipowner MSC.

• The war in Ukraine is “The Struggle for Our Values”Elizabeth Bourne spoke before the National Assembly this afternoon on the occasion of her return to Parliament. Follow our life.

• Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Svante Pabo of Sweden. He was rewarded for his work on the sequencing of the Neanderthal human genome and paleogenomics.

• The difference is much smaller than expected. Former leftist leader Lula He came out on top in the first round of the Brazilian presidential election (48%). Far-right outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro fared better than expected (43%). The fight between the two is scheduled to take place on October 30. Follow the situation in our life.

: Hello @DavidAccording to High Election Tribunal (link in English), This voting system works with regional courts to monitor the smooth conduct of elections. “No suspected fraud confirmed” Brazil has used electronic voting for 26 years. Every suspicion is examined by the Election Justice Officers, but the same source is prosecuted and probed by the Central Police.

: Hello FI, Elections in Brazil are conducted by electronic voting. Has there been any fraud in this computer system? Who manages this framework? thank you very much! Have a nice day everyone

: Here is a new point in the message:

• The difference is much smaller than expected. Former leftist leader Lula He came out on top in the first round of the Brazilian presidential election (48%). Far-right outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro fared better than expected (43%). The fight between the two is scheduled to take place on October 30. Follow the situation in our life.

• Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Svante Pabo of Sweden. He was rewarded for his work on the sequencing of the Neanderthal human genome and paleogenomics.

• Court of Republic (CJR) Eric orders a trial against DuPont-Moretti, the current Justice Minister. He was accused of using his position to settle accounts with opposing magistrates while he was a lawyer.

• Adrien Quatennens was filed by his wife, Céline Quatennens, on September 26. Learned from franceinfo A source close to the file confirms the information from BFMTV. He had already filed two handbills against the deputy.

: “For me it’s a loss. We were hoping for a win in the first round, but Lula’s win was not so clear. Personally, I’m really disappointed.”

In the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, Lula won by 5 points over outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. But supporters of the left wing candidate are disappointed : Many of them believed in victory in the first round.

: Afternoon, here’s a fresh reminder of the key topics:

• The difference is much smaller than expected. Former leftist leader Lula He came out on top in the first round of the Brazilian presidential election (47.97%). Far-right outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro fared better than expected (43.60%). The fight between the two is scheduled to take place on October 30. Follow the situation in our life.

• Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Swedish Svante Pääbo. He was rewarded for his work on the sequencing of the Neanderthal human genome and paleogenomics.

• Court of Republic (CJR) Eric orders a trial against DuPont-Moretti, the current Justice Minister. He was accused of using his position to settle accounts with opposing magistrates while he was a lawyer.

• Adrien Quatennens was filed by his wife, Céline Quatennens, on September 26. Learned from franceinfo A source close to the file confirms the information from BFMTV. He had already filed two handbills against the deputy.

: Two of Jair Bolsonaro’s former ministers entered Congress: former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and former Health Minister Eduardo Pasuello. Even if Lula wins the second round of presidential elections on October 30, he will face a more conservative House of Representatives. El PiesAnd it is very difficult for him to get a majority.

: We are not only talking about the presidential election in this article, we will come back to the elections of representatives, senators and governors of the regions. In fact, voters were also called to the polls to elect the governors of 27 states, including the Federal District of Brasilia, a third of the country’s 513 representatives and 81 senators. The elections brought significant victories to the Bolsonaroist camp.

: We detail In this article What to remember from the tight end between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro.

(MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP)

: 😔 https://t.co/nCAIzzxDO9



: According to Daily Correspondent the world In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro’s good score in this first round is not surprising. He is the outgoing president “There is nothing but power, the rise of which can only be attributed to the welcome and temporary alignment of the planets”He writes in his book The Brazilian Dream. Brazil, according to him, a “A country with a disturbing profile”. It is stimulating “The most intolerant religious and moral bigotry”That is a mixed race society “The first of a vicious racism derived from long centuries of slavery”.

: 9am, here’s a fresh reminder of the topics:

• The difference is much smaller than expected. Former leftist leader Lula He came out on top in the first round of the Brazilian presidential election (47.97%). Far-right outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro fared better than expected (43.60%). The fight between the two is scheduled to take place on October 30. Follow the situation in our life.

• A new vaccination campaign against Covid-19 begins today. Here we summarize everything you need to know about this new phase in the fight against the virus..

• Members of Parliament return. After a grueling summer session, many were elected Expect more volatile returns for HemicycleAn influx of divisive texts and a tense political climate.

• Duma representatives are considering a draft law on the annexation of Ukrainian territories to Russia. Follow the situation in our life.

: President in Brazil: Christophe Ventura, research director of IRIS, shares a common surprise about the small gap between outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula, but it’s a favorite. “This indicates a scenario that could become complicated”. https://t.co/apLnPx8jTU



: The short gap between Lula and outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro surprised everyone. Christophe Ventura, director of research at Iris and an expert on Brazil, doesn’t hide it. “The scene gets complicated”, He expects. “This will force Lula to negotiate with two other candidates we have not heard of [Simone Tebet, du MDB du centre droit, et Ciro Gomes, du PDT, centre gauche]Between them they earned about 7%, and hold the key to the ballot because it’s a center-of-center-right electorate.”.

: “The struggle will continue till the final victory”said former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “We will win this election”He said he is trying to win for the third time.

: “We Defeated the Lies” Showing himself confident for the October 30th runoff, he welcomed Jair Bolzarano.

: If Lula puts himself in front of Jair Bolsonaro, it will be a disappointment for the icon of the Brazilian left.. Polls show him far ahead of the outgoing president (36% vs. 50%). For example, a recent poll by benchmark institute Datafolha had the former leftist president at 14 points on Saturday evening.