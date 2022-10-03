“The fight continues until the final victory,” replied Lula

Find all our live #BRASIL here
• Alexis Koehler, General Secretary of the Élysée, Charged with “unlawful usury”. The National Fiscal Prosecution Office made the announcement as part of an investigation into contracts related to shipowner MSC.
• The war in Ukraine is “The Struggle for Our Values”Elizabeth Bourne spoke before the National Assembly this afternoon on the occasion of her return to Parliament. Follow our life.
• Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Svante Pabo of Sweden. He was rewarded for his work on the sequencing of the Neanderthal human genome and paleogenomics.
• The difference is much smaller than expected. Former leftist leader Lula He came out on top in the first round of the Brazilian presidential election (48%). Far-right outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro fared better than expected (43%). The fight between the two is scheduled to take place on October 30. Follow the situation in our life.
• Court of Republic (CJR) Eric orders a trial against DuPont-Moretti, the current Justice Minister. He was accused of using his position to settle accounts with opposing magistrates while he was a lawyer.
• Adrien Quatennens was filed by his wife, Céline Quatennens, on September 26. Learned from franceinfo A source close to the file confirms the information from BFMTV. He had already filed two handbills against the deputy.
In the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, Lula won by 5 points over outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. But supporters of the left wing candidate are disappointed : Many of them believed in victory in the first round.
• Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Swedish Svante Pääbo. He was rewarded for his work on the sequencing of the Neanderthal human genome and paleogenomics.
• A new vaccination campaign against Covid-19 begins today. Here we summarize everything you need to know about this new phase in the fight against the virus..
• Members of Parliament return. After a grueling summer session, many were elected Expect more volatile returns for HemicycleAn influx of divisive texts and a tense political climate.
• Duma representatives are considering a draft law on the annexation of Ukrainian territories to Russia. Follow the situation in our life.
