Arizona has accused Donald Trump aides of trying to sway the 2020 election

According to the Washington Post, the former president was not charged but was named as an unindicted conspirator.

The US state of Arizona has charged 18 people with trying to sway the 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, the state's attorney general said on Wednesday (April 24). The allegations say it was a plot to give electoral votes to Donald Trump in a state narrowly won by Joe Biden in 2020. The former president has not been charged, but has been named as an unindicted co-conspirator, THE reported. The Washington Post.

Arizona's attorney general, a key state in the November election, has 11 local Republicans indicted, and seven from out of state. According to The Washington PostThe seven include Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Jenna Ellis and John Eastman, campaign adviser Boris Epstein and Donald Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Fourth state to file charges

Joe Biden won this southwestern state by a little more than 10,000 votes over the billionaire, but many Republican officials believed there was fraud and that Donald Trump was 'Arizona'. Although Trump lost in this desert state, his representatives signed documents confirming his victory. After Michigan, Georgia and Nevada, Arizona became the fourth state to file charges against those who attempted to create alternative voter registration lists.

Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman have previously been indicted in Georgia, making Donald Trump perhaps the most explosive of the four criminal investigations he faces. The new allegations come as Donald Trump is again running for the White House against President Joe Biden and continues to baselessly assert that he won 2020.

*Because the presidential election in the United States is indirect, voters vote for the electors who appoint the president.