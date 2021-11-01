The G20 sends a mixed signal in the fight against global warming

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (left) and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the G20 summit in Rome on October 30, 2021. Alberto Pisoli / AFP

From one crisis to another, from one summit to another. Participants in COP26, which opened in Glasgow on Sunday, October 31, spent the day keeping their eyes fixed on the final G20 talks in Rome. Their hopes for a positive signal in the fight against climate change are half fulfilled by the planet’s twenty major economies (EU, US, China, India, etc.), accounting for 80% of emissions. Global greenhouse gas emissions.

The G20 countries have welcomed this: they will not come to the United Nations Climate Conference empty-handed, where 196 countries and more than 30,000 delegates have gathered in recent hours to try to speed up the fight against overheating. Around the world, it is getting worse than ever. Two days after the summit, state and government leaders of the G20 have certainly found a compromise to provide minimal impetus to COP26, which, despite the breakdown of the moment, has been exacerbated by the Govt-19 epidemic.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers COP26, an important conference on climate change

But, in order to avoid sensitivities, they created the risk of making many gaps difficult to fill the climate conference discussions. The promises they made in Rome on Sunday will not be enough to bring a glimmer of real hope to COP26.

“Not enough”

“I welcome the G20’s renewed commitment to global solutions, but I hope to leave Rome – even if they are not buried.”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter. “We have made reasonable progress in the G20, but that is not enough.”, Also praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country is the head of COP26. And warn: “If Glasgow fails, so does failure.”

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers The moment of reality for Boris Johnson, who wants to be a “role model” in the climate

The G20 Final Report, Held overnight from Saturday to Sunday, reaffirming the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was sealed in 2015. “Keep the average temperature rise below 2 C and continue efforts to control it to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels”. He added that there will be impacts of climate change “Very weak at 1.5 C over 2 C” And “Keeping within the 1.5 C range will require significant and effective actions and commitments from all countries”. He also mentions that it should “Take New Steps in This Decade”. “These notes are an important signal”, Judge Alton Meyer, expert on the E3G think tank and expert on climate negotiations. The game was not won because many countries like India, Russia or Saudi Arabia broke four irons.

66.04% of you should read this article. The rest is for subscribers only.