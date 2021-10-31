The years 2015-2021 may be the hottest on record

The World Meteorological Organization says in its annual report that “our planet is changing before our eyes”.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Sunday that the seven years from 2015 to 2021 will be the hottest on record, describing global climate entry.Unknown ground“Climate Change Report This Year”Reveals that our planet is changing before our eyes“UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commented.”From the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the mountains, under the inevitable effect of melting glaciers and extreme weather events, across the planet, the planet’s ecosystems and people are in trouble..

COP26 Climate Conference, Opened Sunday in Glasgow (Scotland) for two weeks “Mark a decisive turning point for mankind and the planet“, He added in a statement. In the first nine months of 2021, the average temperature in the industry increased to + 1.09 ° C compared to the previous period.

La Nina, which lowered temperatures earlier this year due to the impact of an event, will not break 2021 records, but it will. “PossibleStill ranks 5th to 7th. Let the last seven years be the hottest once again. 2016 is the hottest. The average temperature increase over the last 20 years (2002-2021), for the first time, exceeds the index limit of + 1 C.

There are no exceptions anymore

⁇Provisional statistics show that the temperature trend is upwards. The fact that the 20-year average is above + 1 ° C will strike the minds of COP26 delegates who want to keep temperatures within the limits of the Paris Agreement.Stephen Belcher, a scientist at the UK Meteorological Center, commented on the report.

The Paris Agreement aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a minimum of + 1.5 ° C below + 2 ° C, compared to pre-industrial times. But with current trends, UN climate experts (IPCC) have warned against the risk of reaching + 1.5 ° C by 2030 and states’ climate liabilities could lead to a catastrophic warming of 2.7 C. With + 1 C as the WMO report shows, the cult of disasters is already underway. “Serious events are no longer exceptional», Underlined by its leader Bettery Thalas.

Exceptional heat waves

In 2021 alone, the world experienced exceptional heat waves in North America and southern Europe, catastrophic fires in Canada and Siberia, a spectacular cold in Central America, heavy rains in China and famine in western Europe, Madagascar.

⁇Disasters continue to inflict huge losses on human life and capital, altering countries’ growth gains“The report worries that, above all, there is an excellent preparation for these disasters. Adapting to the effects of climate change is one of the issues at the center of the COP26 debate. 4.4 mm per year.RegistrationIn 2021.