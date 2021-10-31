The British police have arrested a computer “genius” on suspicion of embezzling more than 2.43 million euros

British police have arrested a “computer genius” suspected of defrauding hundreds of people and embezzling more than 2.43 million euros. This method, called “phishing”, involves creating a fake website that resembles a real website in which a hacker collects the banking information of customers who use it online.

According to our English colleagues from the registry, the student copied the gift voucher exchange site Love2Shop. With the money first collected from the victims, the young man bought advertising sites from Google and placed his fake site in SEO, in front of the actual site.

The hacker recovered more than 12,000 credit card numbers and 197 PayPal account identifiers, according to the investigation. When he was arrested in August 2019, the boy was in possession of 48 bitcoins.

Given that the value of a bitcoin today is more than $ 50,000, the total theft is close to two and a half million euros.

Judge Katrina Sjolin Knight, in charge of the case, explained that the boy was already “inside”. After pleading guilty, he received a 12-month apology and encouraging advice to set aside his computer.