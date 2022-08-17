Force commander Barkhane condemns Mali’s “disgraceful” allegations

Mali’s foreign minister wrote to the UN Security Council condemning violations of Mali’s airspace, as the withdrawal of the Barkan force was completed earlier this week. Abdoulaye Diop also accuses the French military of supporting jihadists. The letter written by Abdul Diop is dated August 15. The Minister thus begins by listing the cases presented. Repeated and frequent violations of Malian airspace by French forces “:” Drones, helicopters or fighter jets “I would have flown over Mali” Without authorization From Bamako.

General Bruno Baratz answered questions from our Special Correspondent, Maunia Daudi.

“It is an insult to the French soldiers who have always been transparent about the Malian authorities, to our 59 comrades who died fighting for Mali, to the memory of the Malians who fought for our side, but also to the soldiers of MINUSMA. The African MINUSMA forces who died fighting against terrorism.

It’s a bit of a shame on their part, because really, we did everything to fight to the end. Even at the time of disengagement, a skirmish broke out between the personnel of the 13th DBLE and a group of EIGS, resulting in the death of two of the EIGS ranks. It is amazing to be accused of aiding and abetting terrorism today. »