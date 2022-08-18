August 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

In Russia, the excesses of Vladimir Putin’s hawk Dmitry Medvedev

Rusty Knowles August 18, 2022 2 min read

Not a week goes by without Dmitry Medvedev making new threats. As Moscow and Qi continue to accuse each other of carrying out dramatic bombings around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces in southern Ukraine, he wrote on his Telegram account on Friday, August 12: “Kiev’s bastards and their Western backers seem ready to organize a new Chernobyl (…) What can I say… don’t forget that the EU also has nuclear power plants. And accidents are likely to happen there. »

The day before, on August 11, the former Russian president visited Donbass for the first time, at the head of a large delegation, which included the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Krienko, and the head of the security services (FSB). ) Alexander Bordnikov, Interior Minister Vladimir Golokoltsev, and the head of the Investigative Committee, the Kremlin’s judicial branch, Alexander Pastrykin. “Special attention has been paid to harmonization of legislation” The separatist regions with Russia, as well as the repair of infrastructure and the preparation of schools for the beginning of the new school year, specified Dmitry Medvedev, thus sending a mission ready to connect these occupied territories of eastern Ukraine.

read more: War in Ukraine, live: Strike on Kharkiv kills six; kyiv says it is preparing for “all scenarios” for the Zaporizhia power plant

He then went on to admire Russian weapons during a visit to the ongoing Armia-2022 military forum on the outskirts of Moscow on Tuesday, August 16, following Vladimir Putin. “The Russian army is gradually carrying out all the tasks assigned to it to liberate the Donbass”.

In parallel, the violent and hateful rampages of a man who currently holds the post of vice president of the Russian Security Council are on the rise. On August 9, this time on Twitter, Dmitry Medvedev attacked Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, accused of “Leadership follows the Ukrainian clown carpet [Volodymyr Zelenski], Another Nazi idiocy exposed” After speaking out for a ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens. “It’s not your fault that you’re free, it’s our fault”He underscores the KGB’s thinly veiled take on the Soviet era, known only to insiders: “You are free, not because you are innocent, but because we did a bad job. » On the same day, he compared the Ukrainian president to Hitler.

See also  European Court of Human Rights bans flight deportation of migrants to Rwanda

70.87% of this article is for you to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Force commander Barkhane condemns Mali’s “disgraceful” allegations

August 17, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky’s race in Crimea

August 17, 2022 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

Coronavirus in the world Wednesday, August 17, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

August 17, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Anne Heche: Los Angeles County Detective Judgment Death in Accident

August 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Rare crater: Scientists have discovered a crater 5 miles wide under the sea that arose when the dinosaurs disappeared

August 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

7 Liberty steals first game against defending champion Sky, 98-91, in Chicago

August 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Pontiac Sunfire costs less than Elon Musk’s signed eBay photo

August 18, 2022 Len Houle