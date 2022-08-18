In Russia, the excesses of Vladimir Putin’s hawk Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev (second from left) of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Portnikov (left), speaks with Denis Bushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (from back), and a Russian minister. , Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Luhansk (Ukraine), August 11, 2022. PA

Not a week goes by without Dmitry Medvedev making new threats. As Moscow and Qi continue to accuse each other of carrying out dramatic bombings around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces in southern Ukraine, he wrote on his Telegram account on Friday, August 12: “Kiev’s bastards and their Western backers seem ready to organize a new Chernobyl (…) What can I say… don’t forget that the EU also has nuclear power plants. And accidents are likely to happen there. »

The day before, on August 11, the former Russian president visited Donbass for the first time, at the head of a large delegation, which included the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Krienko, and the head of the security services (FSB). ) Alexander Bordnikov, Interior Minister Vladimir Golokoltsev, and the head of the Investigative Committee, the Kremlin’s judicial branch, Alexander Pastrykin. “Special attention has been paid to harmonization of legislation” The separatist regions with Russia, as well as the repair of infrastructure and the preparation of schools for the beginning of the new school year, specified Dmitry Medvedev, thus sending a mission ready to connect these occupied territories of eastern Ukraine.

He then went on to admire Russian weapons during a visit to the ongoing Armia-2022 military forum on the outskirts of Moscow on Tuesday, August 16, following Vladimir Putin. “The Russian army is gradually carrying out all the tasks assigned to it to liberate the Donbass”.

In parallel, the violent and hateful rampages of a man who currently holds the post of vice president of the Russian Security Council are on the rise. On August 9, this time on Twitter, Dmitry Medvedev attacked Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, accused of “Leadership follows the Ukrainian clown carpet [Volodymyr Zelenski], Another Nazi idiocy exposed” After speaking out for a ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens. “It’s not your fault that you’re free, it’s our fault”He underscores the KGB’s thinly veiled take on the Soviet era, known only to insiders: “You are free, not because you are innocent, but because we did a bad job. » On the same day, he compared the Ukrainian president to Hitler.

