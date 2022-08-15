War in Ukraine live: Kharkiv city targeted again, Russian offensive in south continues

According to Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the capital, “We don’t exclude the possibility of terrorist acts, attacks on service stations,” he warned in a media interview, should the gas not run out. Babel. “We bought generators, fuel for these generators. First, they will go to hospitals, kindergartens and schools. We will do everything possible and impossible to keep the houses warm, it depends on us. Ukrainians living in Kiev are bundled in blankets and warm clothes at home, and the temperature is 18- above normal. He asks to prepare till 19C.