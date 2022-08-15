War in Ukraine live: Kharkiv city targeted again, Russian offensive in south continues

13:59
Kyiv may face cold winter, city mayor warns
According to Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the capital, “We don’t exclude the possibility of terrorist acts, attacks on service stations,” he warned in a media interview, should the gas not run out. Babel. “We bought generators, fuel for these generators. First, they will go to hospitals, kindergartens and schools. We will do everything possible and impossible to keep the houses warm, it depends on us. Ukrainians living in Kiev are bundled in blankets and warm clothes at home, and the temperature is 18- above normal. He asks to prepare till 19C.
13:28
Russian losses up to August 15
According to Ukrainian estimates, Russia lost 233 aircraft, nearly 44,000 soldiers, or 15 ships.
12:59 p.m
Pope asks for world peace and prays for Ukraine
Calling for world peace, Pope Francis once again dedicated a thought to the people of Ukraine, who have been suffering since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
“We continue to ask for the intercession of the Virgin so that God grants peace to the world. We pray especially for the Ukrainian people,” the pontiff said after the Angelus prayer.
12:34 p.m
Mayor says at least five civilians injured in strikes on Kharkiv
Several explosions hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, injuring at least five people, Mayor Ihor Terekov said. He notes that the strikes targeted a residential area of the city between Sunday and Monday night, adding that “there are no military installations in this area.”
All the injured and civilians have been hospitalized, the mayor said in a message posted on Telegram.
12:17
The regional situation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the 173rd day of the conflict
Britain’s defense minister has released a map showing Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine.
On the map, we can observe the different axes of the Russian lines and the direction in which they advance.
11:32
Basketball player Brittney Griner has appealed her conviction
Defense team for American basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison in Russia for drug trafficking Appealing against his conviction for drug possession and trafficking, Maria Blakovolina, Griner’s lawyer, told Reuters. Washington announced last week that it had made a “substantial” and “serious” offer to Russia to return Ms Griner and Paul Whelan, a former soldier.
11:16
63 explosive devices have been found in a single week in northeastern Sumin province
The devices found were artillery shells and rockets, mortars, anti-tank mines and grenades. According to Interior Minister Denis Monastyrskyi, Sumy Oblast is one of the most polluted regions of Ukraine, with about 47% of the territory filled with such substances.
10:46 a.m
Six new ships will be able to export Ukrainian grain
The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) reported that six additional vessels have been authorized to export Ukrainian grain. Two of them have already passed inspection and can go to Chornomorsk port for loading. The other four are awaiting examination today.
10:14
Since 2015, 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained by Canadians
Ukrainian parliamentarian Rustem Umerov took to Twitter to thank Canadian soldiers for training members of the Ukrainian armed forces.
09:26
Russian forces shell Kharkiv
Kharkov’s mayor, Ihor Derekov, said Russian forces shelled an industrial building overnight in the city’s Slobitsky district. No information about victims has been leaked till now.
08:47
The Russians impose ruble payments on the occupied territories
Moscow-based authorities in the occupied city of Kherson pressure local paramedics to sign forms agreeing to work for the new occupation government and be paid in rubles.
08:22
Towards a referendum on the unification of the “Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)” with Russia?
On August 11, Denis Bushilin, the head of the Russian administration installed in Moscow, announced August 11 as the date for the entry referendum, according to Russian media. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Russia will be announced later Full release DPR”.
07:55
New Zealand has sent 120 soldiers to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers
According to Guardian, during a press conference, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that 120 additional soldiers would take over the defense forces, up from 30 New Zealanders in May. The announcement, which is part of a broader package of support measures for Ukraine,
Includes over NZ$40 million in financial support and approval from 840 individuals and organizations.
07:33
Ukraine mourns its great pilot Anton Listobat who died in the war
In a Facebook message, Ivano-Frankivsk University announces the death of Anto Lystopad, the airline pilot who was killed in the attack.
“In 2019, Anton was recognized as the best air force pilot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and participated in combat in eastern Ukraine,” it says. He recently received a “High State Distinction” from President Zelensky for his involvement in the Russian offensive launched in February.
07:24
Russian soldiers at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant will be targeted, Zelensky warns
“Every Russian soldier who opens fire at a factory or shoots using a factory as cover must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence officers, our special services and our army,” Zelensky said in a speech. Video. “As concerns about the safety of the nuclear site are high, those who give orders for attacks on the site or nearby cities should be tried by the International Court of Justice,” he recalled.
06:11
Renewed Russian thrust in the East
“The Russian offensive is probably aimed at controlling the M04 highway, the main access to Donetsk from the west,” the British Ministry of Defense said.
“Since August 11, Russian forces have increased the number of their ground attacks in the Siversk region,” observes the US Institute of Warfare (ISW), which it sees as a possible attempt to force Ukraine to commit more forces and equipment there. This would distract it from possible increased counterattacks in the south.
06:05
Russian supplies in the south are threatened
In the Kherson region, the first major city to fall on March 3, Ukraine has made bridges impassable. “The only way for the occupiers to cross the river is the pontoons near the Antonievsky bridge, but they cannot fully meet their equipment and ammunition needs,” reported Regional Deputy Sergiy Klan.
“If Ukrainian forces disable these three bridges and can prevent the Russians from restoring them to working condition for a long time, Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnieper will lose their ability to defend themselves even against a range of Ukrainian counterattacks”, analyzes the US Institute of War Research (ISW). .
06:00
Iran: Major carmaker wants to resume exports to Russia
Iran’s major automaker Iran Kodro announced on Sunday its intention to re-export its production to the Russian market for the first time, and its CEO Mehdi Khatibi said on Sunday that it has been hit by Western sanctions.
“We are focusing especially on the Russian market and are going to export to Russia this year,” Khatibi announced at a presentation ceremony west of Tehran of the Rira, a new crossover car whose production will begin in 2019.
05:55
Hello and welcome
Follow us for the latest on the war in Ukraine as it enters its 173rd day.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
In the face of Western weapons, pro-Russian artillery has adapted in the Donbass
49 Ivorian soldiers accused of being “mercenaries” were charged and imprisoned
A fire at a Coptic church in Cairo has killed 41 people, according to initial reports