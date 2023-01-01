The health minister assures that positive tourists from China will stay in France, but they will receive quarantine instructions

Find all our live #COVID_19 coverage here

After 12 years, he is back in charge of Brazil. Lula is officially sworn in as the country’s president for the third time.

There will be positive tourists from China “Isolation Mechanisms”, said Health Minister François Browne. from today, Passengers arriving from China must present a negative test upon boarding and may be subject to random screening upon arrival.

Days before delivering pension reform, Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne, Tuesday and Wednesday will get social partners.

# Home Minister, who traveled to Mayotte for the year-end celebrations, Gerald Tarmanin announces that the raid is “stabilizing” the islandViolence broke out in November.

: to complete the answer @Denise, Germany, for its part, has pleaded in favor of monitoring Covid variants at European airports rather than imposing tests. The French Minister of Health announced that a “Discussion at European level during week to harmonize care model”. Travelers.

: Hello @Denise, many of our European neighbors have also strengthened health measures for travelers from China. For example, Italy imposes checks on them and “restrictions” are introduced at Spanish airports.

It's a little after 6pm, and here's a new point in the day's news:

#Ukraine Ukraine’s air force has announced that it shot down 45 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia on New Year’s Eve. Several Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, were targeted by Russian airstrikes yesterday. Follow our life.

: No party support or streamers. At Amiens Hospital, 2022 ended with high tension. The triple pandemic of Covid-19, bronchitis and influenza is clogging the emergency room. France 3 Our colleagues from Hauts-de-France spent the evening with emergency workers.

2 pm.

# 21% fewer cars burned on New Year’s Eve 2023 (690) than the previous year (874). Gerald Dormanin announced, speaking from Mayotte where he was visiting. A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs later underlined that “A downward trend in the number of burned vehicles in recent years”1,316 people were burned during New Year 2019.

It's noon, time for a fresh take on the news of the day:

# A minimum wage increase, a general discount on fuel, allowances for very modest families, free condoms for under 26s… Franceinfo takes part.

#Brazil President Lula’s inauguration ceremony takes place in Brasilia during the day, in the notable absence of Jair Bolsonaro. The latter left the country before the end of his mandate. Elaborate security measures were taken due to threats from his ardent supporters.

: “France was one of the fastest-reacting countries”, says Solidarity and Health Minister François Browne on new rules mandating travelers from China to test negative for Covid-19. The Minister speaks with Clement Beaune, Ministerial Representative for Transport, from the Paris airport of Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle. Both members of the government have promised a European decision “Week to Harmonize Rules”.