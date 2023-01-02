January 2, 2023

LIVE – War in Ukraine: “We respond to every Russian strike”, warns Volodymyr Zelensky

Rusty Knowles January 2, 2023 1 min read

New strike report

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday reported four people dead and 50 wounded in Russian attacks just before and after the New Year, which Moscow said targeted drone production facilities. The attacks specifically targeted the capital, Kyiv and seven Ukrainian regions, according to a recent report by local and regional authorities.

Three people died, including a 22-year-old woman, in the western city of Khmelnytskyi, according to a detailed count of Russian New Year strikes. A 13-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were among the 50 injured in a village near Kherson in the south, the president’s office said. Also on Sunday, one person was killed and three others were injured in a Russian strike in Origiv, in the southern Zaporizhia region, regional officials said.

On the pro-Russian side, authorities in separatist territories in eastern Ukraine announced Sunday that a civilian had died in Ukrainian bombings in Yasinovada, Donetsk region. According to them, the Ukrainian army also attacked Donetsk and the neighboring city of Makhivka after midnight, injuring at least 15 people.

