In Japan, a city will hide its view of Mount Fuji to avoid tourism

A Japanese town near Mount Fuji has decided to fence off foreign tourists at a popular spot for photographing the famous volcano. The city of Fujikawaguchiko plans to start construction of the 2.5-meter-high and 20-meter-long mesh net next week.

“It's unfortunate that we have to do this because some tourists don't follow the rules.”, one of the city officials explained to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday April 26. The latter particularly complained about waste left by tourists or violations of the Highway Code.

It is the latest serious decision in Japan to combat the effects of overtourism, after bans on photography in Kyoto's (western) Geisha district or limited paid access to Mount Fuji from summer 2024.

More than three million foreign visitors entered Japan in March, a record for the country, which has long been closed to international tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5 euro tax in Venice

Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak (3,776 meters), can be photographed from many vantage points, from Fujikawaguchiko or elsewhere. But as it appears in the backdrop of the archipelago's ubiquitous chain of Lawson's supermarkets, some tourists in particular prefer a view blocked. Because of this visual relevance, “The reputation of this place, which is very Japanese, spread on social media, making it a popular photo location”A city official interviewed by AFP requested anonymity.

After the prevention campaigns failed, the municipality decided to use the main routes, even with signs and security agents. The decision is aimed at protecting a nearby dental clinic, whose parking lot was battered by the storm and found tourists on its roof, where they climbed to take photos, according to a city official, who indicated that the measure would be maintained until the situation calmed down. improves.

In response to the problem of overtourism and environmental damage, Venice, Italy, on April 25 introduced a 5-euro entry ticket for daily tourists. These tickets, which are in the form of QR codes sold online or on site, must be presented to controllers specifically stationed in the square in front of Santa Lucia Station, the main access point to the City of Doge's. However, at this point, the experience remains limited: in 2024, only twenty-nine busy days are affected by this new line, which will be used every weekend from May to July.

