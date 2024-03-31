In Gaza, the frustration of some young people is summed up by a quote from UNICEF

KHATIB / AFP said KHATIB / AFP said Israel-Hamas war: This quote from UNICEF sums up the frustration of some young Gazans (photo of Gazan women and children in Rafah on March 26, 2024)

Casa – Words, beyond despair. UNICEF reported heartbreaking comments from young Gazans. Living conditions in the Gaza Strip have worsened, some young people said they believe “to be killed” To put an end to this “The Dream”United Nations Children's Fund spokesman James Elder said.

Speaking via video conference from Rafah on Tuesday, March 26, he confirmed that the situation in Gaza had reached a new high. “Darkest Chapters in Human History”.

“Yesterday, UNICEF sat down with young people, many of whom said they were so desperate, they wanted this nightmare to end so badly (so much), they believed they would be killed”He said during a regular UN press conference. “In Gaza the unspeakable is often said”he added.

Call to open lanes for humanitarian convoys

With the Gaza Strip, besieged by Israel and teetering on the brink of famine, calls for Israel to open more crossings into the Palestinian border have intensified. According to the United Nations, before the war, at least 500 trucks entered there every day, and today there are about 150.

Israelis “Every gram, every liter, every kilogram that enters Gaza has the right to be controlled and inspected.”Spokesperson for the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs, Jens Lark, noted during a press conference.

“But they can't say that once (aid) comes in (Gaza), it's just us taking care of it. We need to create a favorable environment that allows them to deliver to us » Help, he said.

Denied humanitarian aid

Between March 1 and 22, a quarter of 40 humanitarian aid missions in northern Gaza were rejected, a UNICEF spokesman said.

“There is an old crossing that can be used 10 minutes north of where these people beg for food. 10 minutes away. By opening this crossing point, this humanitarian crisis can be brought to an end within days. But it is closed »He protested.

In Gaza, he concluded, “Critical aid is being disrupted, lives are being lostDignity is violated ».

See more HuffPost: