Israel continues with the 3rd dose of the vaccine despite the WHO appeal

The Israeli government continued to provide the third drug Anticoagulant vaccine For those aged 60 and over, despite a call from the World Health Organization [

OMS] In support of the ban on this practice. At a time when Western nations are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible in their own population, there are two doses against the corona virus.

Israel Last Friday launched a third dose vaccination campaign for people over the age of 60, mainly from Pfizer / BioNtech labs.

President Isaac Herzog, Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu And the mother of Prime Minister Nafatli Bennett received this third dose, getting a booster shot aimed at strengthening the immune system in the face of the spread of the delta variant, which is more contagious than the others. But on Wednesday, the boss of the World Health Organization [OMS]Tetros Adanom Capreius called for a ban on administering these booster vaccines.

Continue booster dose administration

The Israeli government did not directly comment on the WHO request on Thursday, but continued to signal its willingness to provide a booster dose. “People over the age of 60 and those who have not yet received the third dose are six times more likely to become ill or die,” Naftley Bennett said. “In the next two or three weeks, at the time of vaccination, I ask you to wait five days after your third dose and take care of yourself,” he added.

Since Sunday and the start of the commemorative campaign, more than 262,000 Israelis aged 602 and over, or 21% of those ages, have received the third drug, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. And according to the ministry, 381,000 appointments have already been made. “The elderly have a more developed responsibility, while at the same time they are afraid that if they become infected they will become seriously ill,” Shoshana, 75, who lives in Jerusalem, told AFP on Thursday. His booster shot.