Live Australia: New knife attack at Sydney church, several injured, one suspect arrested

Sydney residents have been knifed again, less than two days after the first deadly attack in the Australian city. According to Australian media SkyNews Australia, four people were stabbed in Wakeley, a western suburb of the city. The local police reported in X that a man was arrested with a bladed weapon.

Monday's attack took place during a religious service at an Assyrian church in the west of the city, according to a live broadcast. A man approached the altar, raised his right hand and attacked the preacher with a knife, causing panic and screams among the devotees.

The Christ the Good Shepherd Church Mass was broadcast live on the institution's Facebook account. Images of the attack were broadcast on social networks, especially on X.

The victims suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The police were contacted “A police operation is underway in Wakeley following reports that several people have been stabbed in Wakeley following a report of a stabbing by officers from the City of Fairfield Police Area Command on Welcome Street.” Local police said on social media. A police operation is underway in Wakeley following reports of a stabbing. Officers attached to the Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports of multiple stabbings. Officers arrested a male and assisted him… – NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) April 15, 2024

Multiple injured in stabbing at Sydney church The attack was carried out in Wagli district. Four people were injured and the suspect was arrested.

“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.” See also As Mariupol attacked, Zhelensky believes that "this is the time to discuss."