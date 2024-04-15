Iran and Israel accuse each other of being the main threat to peace in the Middle East

How Washington Helped Israel Resist Iranian Attack

The U.S. military's Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday provided some details on the assistance provided to Israel in response to an unprecedented attack by Iran and its allies the previous night.

America destroyed with the support of European destroyers “Over 80” Drones and “At least six ballistic missiles from Iran and Yemen intended to hit Israel”, Centcom said. About 100 medium-range ballistic missiles, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 150 attack drones have been launched from Iran at Israel, a US military official said. The Israeli military, for its part, recorded more than 350 projectiles and said 99% of them were destroyed.

There are two US ships in the area.'USS Arleigh Burke And thisUSS Carney, destroying half a dozen missiles before the planes could take action, which in turn destroyed more than 70 Iranian drones. A battery of Patriot missiles shot down another cruise missile not far from the Iraqi city of Erbil in Kurdistan.

American forces were also destroyed “One ballistic missile and seven drones on its launch vehicle were destroyed on the ground before being launched into areas of Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis.”According to Centcom.

US President Joe Biden spent Saturday evening following live events in the famous “Situation Room”, the White House's Situation Room. “We estimate that more than a hundred missiles are approaching at any given time, simultaneously. The results of the defensive operations will not be clear until all are completed.An officer present at the site said to describe the tense situation. See also What to remember from Tuesday 18th July

Iran attacked in response to Israel's attack on 1R In April, seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals, died in an attack on the Tehran embassy in Damascus. Iran immediately confirmed that the strike would not go unanswered. “We did not participate in this strike, but we know it will have consequences.”A US administration official said.

In the following days, President Biden called on Gov “Protect Israel as much as possible” Ensure mechanisms are in place to allow this, as directed by Washington.

Before the Iran attack, there were US officials “Keep in Touch” with Israel and with other countries in the region. America was also in touch with Iran through it “Switzerland's Direct Communications Series”, a US official added. Additional troops have been deployed in the area “To strengthen regional deterrence and security of US forces”According to the Department of Defense.

Since the conflict in Gaza erupted following a Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, the US's aim has been to avoid contagion in the region, and Washington has tried at all costs to reduce tensions. “We will not participate in any possible action on their part.”A US official stressed, questioning Israel's possible response to this weekend's attacks, “We don't see ourselves engaging in that.”.