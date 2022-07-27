Grain leaves the ports and media are subject to a bitter war

You missed the latest events related to tensions Ukraine ? Don’t panic, 20 minutes Takes stock for you every evening at 7:30 p.m. Who did what? Who said what? Where are we? Answer below:

news of the day

The Cereals The Ukrainians finally left the country’s ports on Wednesday. “As part of the signing of the agreement on lifting the embargo on Ukrainian ports for grain exports, the ports From OdessaChornomorsk and Pivtenny resumed operations,” the Ukrainian Navy said in a telegram. According to the latter, efforts should be made to ensure the safety of convoys.

“The evacuation of ships and their entry into ports will be done by forming a convoy accompanying the leading ship. But this will be preceded by the hard work of hydrographers,” the Ukrainian Navy continued. Kiev And Moscow An agreement was reached through the mediation of Turkey and under the UN to embargo some 25 million tons of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports.

Sentence of the day

Being on the cover of Vogue is a huge honor and the dream of many famous and prominent people around the world. The only thing I wish for each of them is that it is not because of the war in their country.”

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appeared on the cover of the magazine practice. At the launch of the monthly magazine, wife Volodymyr Zelensky reacts by saying this sentence, recalling the terrible reasons for his new fame.

Number of days

20% The number is decreasing. Distributions gas through the gas pipeline North stream According to data from the German operator, it was down to just 20% of its capacity this Wednesday, reinforcing the risk of shortages in Europe this winter.

About 17.3 gigawatt hours (GWh) came Germany 8am to 9am from Russia compared to an average of 29 GWh per hour in recent days and 73 GWh per hour before the invasion.

The trend of the day

There is European justice Rejected Request this Wednesday News channel RT France (Ex-Russia Today) has decided to lift its broadcast suspension in the wake of EU sanctions against Moscow. In retaliation, it vowed to block Russia’s work media Westerners” in its territory.

“We are going to take similar pressure measures targeting Western media working in our country,” the spokesperson told reporters. The Kremlin, Dimitri Peskov, after the publication of the European Court of Justice’s ruling upholding the ban on RT France’s broadcasts as legal. “We are not going to allow them to work in our country,” he added.

These media should not expect “any flexible approach” from the Russian authorities, he warned, condemning the “attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press in European countries, including France”. Since the start of the war on February 24, Moscow has already blocked several Western media outlets (the BBC, Die weldRFI, Deutsche Welle…) and Social websites Like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The information war is still far from over.