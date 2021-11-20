Urban violence in Guadeloupe against the Health Pass: A crisis unit convenes at 6 p.m.

Despite the implementation of the first curfew order in Guadeloupe on Friday evening, urban violence continues. Opposition to the health pass has rallied residents for weeks. Gerald Dormann has joined the crisis unit with French Foreign Minister Sebastin Lecorne.

“The situation is rebellious”. Guadeloupe Olivier Serva’s deputy La République en Marche called for the opening of an arbitration to calm the situation. The island has been blocked for several days at the call of unions condemning the health pass and vaccination duty for caregivers. Violence is on the rise in the French foreign sector against the vaccination duty for health bosses and nursing staff. An Interim Crisis Unit, headed by the Minister of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, will be held this Saturday at 6 p.m.

The blocks were set on fire

Violence escalated further, especially during the night from Thursday to Friday. Burnt dams blocked traffic on the island. Throwing stones at police or exploding firecrackers. The Guadeloupe provincial chief said buildings had been set on fire and businesses had been looted. The prefect issued a curfew this Friday, November 23 from 6 pm to 5 am.

Despite the curfew order, barricades were set on fire in the town of Basse-Terre on Friday evening. There was a confrontation with the police. BFMTV reported that 29 people had been arrested. Schools were closed yesterday and access to the hospital center is still filtered.

The government announced on Friday morning that it was sending reinforcements of 200 police and gendarmes to the area. Other measures are to be announced after the Crisis Committee meeting on Saturday evening.