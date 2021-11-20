Police officers in Nazi uniforms pay homage to Germany

Students at a police school in Colombia were eager to dress like Nazi and SS soldiers for a “cultural exchange” in honor of Germany. Ten photos of the ceremony organized at the Police Academy Simon-Bolivar Tulua, in In the southwestern part of the country, it was broadcast on Thursday, November 18, on the official Twitter account of the police.

The event, which took place over the past few hours at the Simon Bolivar Police School in Tulua, has caused a great deal of controversy. Those in uniform disguised themselves as Adolf Hitler in reference to Nazism during International Week. #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/EoS4JqvzrC – BLU Pacific (BLUPacifico) November 18, 2021

We see police students in Vermacn’s Vertigris uniform. One of them is wearing a small, false black mustache, Adolf Hitler. The other participants wore SS’s black uniform with red swastika armor. Three of them, a German shepherd on foot, pose in front of a cardboard castle.

The black, red and yellow colors of the Federal German flag adorn the interior of the room with balloons of the same color. Visitors will find reproductions of a Luftwaffe aircraft and copies of Nazi military weapons. Swastika banners are pasted on the tablecloth. Other students will wear “Polizei” T-shirts. And according to these photos, two police officers in Colombian uniforms cut ribbons in the colors of modern Germany and began a small demonstration.

The Colombian president has condemned

These photos were greeted on social media with a mixture of distrust and surprise between Bronca and the authorities’ deep embarrassment. “I apologize for Nazism and condemn any demonstration that uses or refers to the identities of those responsible for the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of more than 6 million people.”President Ivan Duke said on Twitter on Friday.

The police fired the school principal and apologized for his call “An Educational Movement in Global History”. In Colombia, the Ministry of Defense, on which the police depend, also issued a statement of assurance. “The guidelines of the training policy in the field of defense do not in any way anticipate an operation similar to that which took place yesterday.. In a joint statement, there are embassies of Germany and Israel in Bogot “Expressed complete rejection of any apology or expression of Nazism”.